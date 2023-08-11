Home Sport Cricket

Ambati Rayudu could be second Indian to play in CPL after joining St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

If he gets a game, Rayudu would become the second Indian player after Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL.

Published: 11th August 2023 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rayudu (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu could become the second player from the country to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after joining St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Rayudu, who played for CSK in IPL 2023, has signed up for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots side as their marquee player, ESPNcricinfo reported.

After the IPL, the 37-year-old was revealed as the one of the signings for CSK's sister franchise Texas Super Kings for the Major Cricket League in the USA.

However, Rayudu decided against participating in the MLC after the Indian cricket board announced it was mulling over a cooling-off period policy for players to prevent them from taking part in overseas leagues soon after their retirement.

However, the BCCI is yet to take a call on the matter.

If he gets a game, Rayudu would become the second Indian player after Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL.

