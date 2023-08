Anirudh helps MRC ‘A’ bag lead 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Anirudh Sitaram’s century (120) helped MRC ‘A’ bag a lead of 193 runs over India Pistons on the final day of the drawn match of the senior division league of the TNCA. India Pistons were 226 for 4 in 55 overs in their second essay when rain stopped play. S Sujay was not out on 98, while Rajat Paliwal was unbeaten on 103.

Brief scores: At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Sea Hawks 461 drew with Nelson 282/8 in 84.2 ovs (MA Atheeq ur Rahman 31, R Karthikeyan 29, Maan K Bafna 39, Robin Bist 48, J Gowri Sankar 57 n.o, Shoaib Mohd Khan 45, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/51, R Aushik Srinivas 4/ 84). Points: Nelson 1 (13); Sea Hawks 1 (8). At TI-Murugappa: Vijay 466 & 196/4 in 49.3 ovs (N Jagadeesan 68, Pranav Kumar 65, Daryl Ferrario 26 n.o., Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/42) drew with Grand Slam 187 in 67.4 ovs (L Suryapprakash 42, M Shahrukh Khan 50, M Siddharth 6/56). Points: Vijay 5 (21); Grand Slam 1 (9). At IITM-Chemplast: Alwarpet 603 for six dec & 69/2 in 21.4 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 2/7) drew with AGORC 283 in 89.2 ovs (G Gogul 31, Adittya Varadharajan 56, S Ashwath 53, P Francis Rokins 56, Vignesh Kannan 26, Siddarth S Ahhuja 4/62, M Ashwin 3/67). Points: Alwarpet 5 (12) ; AGORC 1 (9). At VB Nest: UFCC (T Nagar) 416 & 59/3 in 11.3 ovs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 40 n.o.) drew with Globe Trotters 272 in 71.4 ovs (Bhargav Merai 38, S Ganesh 86, U Sushil 47, Monish Satish 53, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/118, M Mohammed 3/46). Points: UFCC 5 (26); Trotters 1 (15).

At CPT - IP: India Pistons 247 and 226 for four in 55 ovs (S Sujay 98 n.o, Rajat Paliwal 103 n,o, R Sanjay Yadav 3/87) drew with MRC ‘A’ 440 in 109.3 ovs (NS Chaturved 59, K Mukunth 38, M Affan Khader 45, B Anirudh Sitaram 120,

R Ashwin 29, P Saravanakumar 44, P Saravanan 30, Rajwinder Singh 5/158). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5 (12) ; Pistons 1 (9).

