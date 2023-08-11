Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson admits playing in World Cup a ''tough goal''

Williamson had suffered the injury while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad.

Published: 11th August 2023 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (File photo | AP)

By PTI

CHRISTCHURCH: Kane Williamson on Friday admitted that chances of him playing in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India remain slim as the New Zealand batsman continues his recuperation from surgery.

Williamson had gone under the knives in April this year for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee.

Williamson had suffered the injury while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad.

"To be at the World Cup is always special. It's still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it's tracking at the time," Williamson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Yeah, obviously slim, and still, you know, a tough goal. However, something like that (World Cup) in the back of your mind is obviously motivating and you want to keep seeing those improvements," he added.

The 33-year-old batsman will join the New Zealand squad in England.

The Kiwis will play four T20Is and as many ODIs in the trip between August and September.

Williamson will continue his rehab with his teammates in England.

"There's been some nice little progressions and working through some of those little milestones and return to the running phase, which I am in at the moment. It is obviously a bit of a slow journey," said Williamson.

The stylish right-hander, who has made 6,555 runs from 161 ODIs at 47.

85, was also not ready to commit himself to a possible return during New Zealand's series against Bangladesh in late September.

"It is a tricky one. It is a lot about the healing element as well. You can have the strength work, the movement, the confidence. But the actual healing is what has to happen and there are a lot of things to really assess before that time. So, that (Bangladesh) series, by all accounts, is too early," he said.

Williamson also hoped that he could restart the regular net sessions at the earliest.

"You're really trying to exaggerate some of the movements and get them better prepared for the higher intensity stuff. But you know, it is progressing nicely, and hopefully, not too far away," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kane Williamson ICC World Cup 2023
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp