Virat Kohli refutes reports of his earnings from social media

Published: 12th August 2023 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday refuted reports that floated in social media, claiming that he earned a mindboggling Rs 11.4 crore per single sponsored post through Instagram.

A report by Instagram scheduling tool Hopper HQ, tagged as Instagram Rich List 2023, placed Kohli's income per post on the meta platform at over Rs 11 crore, which the former Indian captain termed "not true.

"While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

Along with Kohli, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's name too figured in the Hopper list, which was topped by football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (around Rs 26 crore per post) and Lionel Messi (around Rs 21 crore per post).

Kohli, who has around 256 million followers on Instagram, is in 14th place on the list, while Chopra sits in 29th place.

Kohli was earlier featured in this Insta Rich list back in 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, he was in the 23rd position, while two years prior to that Kohli's handle was recognised as the 'Most Engaged Account Of The Year.

