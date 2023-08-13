Home Sport Cricket

India wins toss, opt to bat against West Indies in final T20I

India will field an unchanged side, while for the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase replaced Obed McCoy and Odean Smith respectively.

Published: 13th August 2023

Shubman Gill, Double Century

Shubman Gill (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUDERHILL: India won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International against the West Indies here on Sunday.

Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

