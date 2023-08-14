King, Pooran help Windies win series

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suryakumar Yadav (61) was the lone light for India as they managed to post 165/9 against West Indies in the fifth T20I played at Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. In reply, Bradon King (85 n.o) and Nicholas Pooran (47) put on a commanding show to take the hosts home in 18 overs in the rain-interrupted encounter.

With the win, West Indies won the five-match T20I series against India 3-2.

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat. However, both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill fell early, leaving Yadav and Tilak Varma course correct.

The duo added 49 runs for the third wicket before Varma hit one straight back to Roston Chase for a 18-ball 27. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya did not last long but Yadav, even as rain stopped play and wickets fell, ensured India got to a respectable total.

Brief scores (at the time of print): India 165/9 in 20 ovs (Suryakumar 65, Shepherd 4/31) lost to WI 171/2 in 18 ovs (King 85 n.o, Pooran 47).

CHENNAI: Suryakumar Yadav (61) was the lone light for India as they managed to post 165/9 against West Indies in the fifth T20I played at Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. In reply, Bradon King (85 n.o) and Nicholas Pooran (47) put on a commanding show to take the hosts home in 18 overs in the rain-interrupted encounter. With the win, West Indies won the five-match T20I series against India 3-2. Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat. However, both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill fell early, leaving Yadav and Tilak Varma course correct.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The duo added 49 runs for the third wicket before Varma hit one straight back to Roston Chase for a 18-ball 27. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya did not last long but Yadav, even as rain stopped play and wickets fell, ensured India got to a respectable total. Brief scores (at the time of print): India 165/9 in 20 ovs (Suryakumar 65, Shepherd 4/31) lost to WI 171/2 in 18 ovs (King 85 n.o, Pooran 47).