Andhra Premier League kick-starts today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 cricket tournament is all set to kick off in Visakhapatnam today. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from August 16 to 27 at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Under the patronage of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), APL Season 2 promises to deliver top-notch cricketing action and entertainment. Telugu film actress Sreeleela will attend the opening ceremony at the cricket stadium at 4 PM on Wednesday.

To further heighten the excitement, a unique opportunity awaits cricket enthusiasts. For select match days, including the 16th, 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th, a daily lucky dip will be drawn, allowing five fortunate individuals to be granted free entry to the highly anticipated India versus Australia match slated for November.

The excitement doesn’t stop there as each day of the tournament brings the chance to win a plethora of prizes through the lucky dip.SR Gopinath Reddy, secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association, said cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a vibrant food court and an array of engaging games that will transform the venue into a sprawling carnival.

