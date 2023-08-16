Knee injury ends Prithvi Shaw's spectacular exploits for Northamptonshire

By PTI

LONDON: Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham.

Shaw had made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13 as Northamptonshire cruised to a six-wicket win.

Shaw injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected,” Northamptonshire stated in a media release.

The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings.

His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northamptonshire, said it was a massive disappointment to let go of a player like Shaw.

"“In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition,”" said Sadler.

Sadler said Shaw made a huge impact in the Northamptonshire dressing room as well.

"“As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. “We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon,”" he added.

