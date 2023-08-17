Bumrah bowls with intensity in nets  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the video of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer taking part in match simulation on Monday, a couple of other videos surfaced on the net and went viral immediately on Wednesday.

The first, much-awaited return of Jasprit Bumrah who could be seen steaming in during the training session in Dublin, Ireland ahead of the first T20I that is set to be played on Friday. Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 and went through surgery earlier in March.

Since then, he has been in rehab and will be making a comeback in competitive cricket for the first time in the upcoming series. Wednesday was the first time Bumrah could be seen bowling in India nets. From what little which was visible in the video shared by BCCI, the pacer was running in with full intensity, making the batters dance to his tunes at the crease.

All eyes will be on Bumrah, who will also be leading the team, through the Ireland tour for it will be a litmus test for the pacer. How he fares and his body handles the workload will be crucial in the team management selecting him for the Asia Cup.

Rishabh bats in recreational match in Vijayanagar

The other video that broke the internet on Wednesday was that of Rishabh Pant batting in a recreational event at Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayanagar Works in Karnataka. Attending the event organised by JSW foundation on the eve of Independence Day, the wicketkeeper-batter gave a speech and could be seen batting in the recreational match.

Pant had met with an unfortunate accident last December where he suffered life-threatening injuries. Since then, he has been out of action and is not expected to make a comeback until late 2023 or early 2024. Having undergone multiple surgeries, the ace India batter has made a remarkable recovery returning to training earlier this month.

