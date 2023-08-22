Home Sport Cricket

Kerala batters succumb to spinner Toufik’s guile

Offie Toufik Uddin Mondal’s 6 for 52 helped CAB XI restrict Kerala to 195 in their first essay on the opening day of the Take Sports All India Buchi Babu  invitation 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Offie Toufik Uddin Mondal’s 6 for 52 helped CAB XI restrict Kerala to 195 in their first essay on the opening day of the Take Sports All India Buchi Babu invitation tournament, organised by TNCA played at ICL-Sankar Nagar grounds, Tirunelveli on Monday.

For Kerala, Krishna Prasad (53) and Anand Krishnan (44) came up with good efforts, but the rest of the batters found the going tough. The right & left handed opening pair of Krishna and Anand added 105 runs in 24.2 overs. 

In reply, CAB XI were 53 for two in 24 overs at stumps with Yuvraj Keswani batting on 31.
Brief scores: Group A: Indian Railways 184 in 54.3 ovs (including 13 penalty runs for slow over rate of 2 overs) (Nishant Kushwah 52,Sagar Solanki 45, Akshat Pandey 35; Shubham Agarwal 4/38, Sourabh Majumdar 3/32) vs Chhattisgarh 67/2 in 26 ovs. 

Group B: Madhya Pradesh 204 in 79.2 ovs (Prithvi Singh Tomar 26, Harsh Gawli 74, Sagar Solanki 30; Mahesh Pithiya 4/63) vs Baroda 31/2 in 7.1 ovs (Adheer Pratap Singh 2/2).

Group C: Jammu & Kashmir 256 in 64.1 ovs (Abdul Samad 28, Shubham Pundir 46, Musaif Aijaz 32, Fazil Rashid 50, Abid Mushtaq 27, Auqib Nabi 29; Hrithik Shokeen 5/69,  Siddhant Sharma 2/31) vs Delhi 68/2 in 17 ovs (Anuj Rawat 47 batting). 

Group D:  At Tirunelveli -  (ICL - Sankar Nagar Ground): Kerala 195 in 65.3 ovs (Krishna Prasad 53, Anand Krishnan 44, Sachin Baby 26, S Sachin 44; Toufik Uddin Mondal 6/52, Vaibhav Yadav 4/50) vs CAB XI 53/2 in 24 ovs (Yuvraj Keswani 31 batting).

Buchi Babu Trophy TNCA

