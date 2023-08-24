Home Sport Cricket

Rashid Khan withdraws BBL boycott threat, makes himself available for 2023-24 season: Report 

Rashid has represented Adelaide Strikers in the last six seasons of the BBL and is expected to be retained by the franchise.

Published: 24th August 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 11:35 AM

Rashid Khan. (Photo | Adelaide Strikers Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn his boycott threat of Australia's Big Bash League and made himself available for the 2023-24 season of the T20 franchise tournament.

Rashid had threatened to boycott BBL in January this year following Australia's decision to withdraw from a three-match ODI series in Afghanistan in March last year on human rights grounds after the Taliban banned university education for girls.

"If playing Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid had said in a statement at that time.

But according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), the 24-year-old spinner's name features in the official list of players available for next Sunday's overseas draft.

The BBL is scheduled to be held from December 7 to January 24.

The AAP report further states that Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Izhar-ul-haq Naveed are the other Afghan players in the overseas draft.

