Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul to miss India's opening two Asia Cup games due to niggle 

India take on Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 followed by Nepal on September 4.

Published: 29th August 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

India's KL Rahul. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a "niggle", delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian team.

India head coach Rahul Dravid said the niggle is unrelated to the thigh injury that kept him out of action for months.

He was named in the Indian squad for the tournament, starting Wednesday.

"KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.

The coach added that Rahul will be staying back at the NCA and a call on his participation in the tournament will be taken on September 4.

"The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But the signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games," Dravid added.

India take on Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 followed by Nepal on September 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CricketKL RahulAsia Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp