Asia Cup 2023: Riddle continues for KL Rahul  

CHENNAI: Ever since he was helped off the field after tearing a tendon in his right leg during an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1 this year, KL Rahul has not played a competitive game of cricket. The last time the Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter donned India colours was back on March 22 when he scored 32 off 50 in a losing cause against Australia in an ODI. Since then, India have played 13 matches (3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 7 T20Is).

In the meantime, he underwent thigh surgery and spent days at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before being included in the 17-member India squad for the Asia Cup. Chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, though said at the time of the announcement that Rahul has a niggle, not his original injury, but he is expected to be fit if not at the start by the second or third game.

Agarkar's words seemed to have come true as Rahul on Tuesday was ruled out of the first two matches, India's Pallekele-leg of the tournament. "KL has had a good week with us. He is playing well. He is progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part of the trip," India head coach Rahul Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.

The coach confirmed that Rahul will stay back at the NCA and a final call on his participation will be taken on September 4, a day before the BCCI has to submit a provisional squad of 15 for the World Cup.

The development has not only put a question mark on Rahul's participation in the Asia Cup but also thrown a spanner on India's preparation for the World Cup, the marquee event the country is hosting in October-November. As Sanju Samson is kept as a travelling reserve, it will only be Ishan Kishan who has to guard the stumps in the continental event in the absence of Rahul unless the Kerala cricketer gets into the squad of 17 due to some compelling reasons.

But that could further aggravate the problem for the team. This indecisiveness, apparently on the part of team management, especially ahead of the World Cup, may cost dear with players still not clear of their roles and positions.Dravid, however, blamed it on unfortunate injuries sustained by Shreyas Iyer, Rahul and Rishabh Pant. "The No 4 and 5 spots are discussed a lot and give the impression that we didn't have clarity on who is going to be there. I could have told you 18-19 months ago who the three candidates for the two spots were. It was always between Shreyas, Rahul and Rishabh.

There was no doubt. It's unfortunate that all three had injuries in the space of two months. What are the odds of that happening? All three guys pushing for those two spots had serious injuries and had to go under the knife," the coach said. Unfortunately, it's not Rahul and Iyer, who are in the squad and have been untested in the 50-over format. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna too are making a comeback after lengthy absences. They might have played T20Is against Ireland recently but bowling 10 overs is different when compared to rigours of the shortest format of the game.



1st India-Pakistan final?

Rahul's fitness could be a cause of great concern for team management as well as Indian fans but the tournament beginning today (Wednesday) with co-hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan has enough ingredients to keep cricket connoisseurs from the continent interested. Starved of India-Pakistan clashes, fans from across the border will hope for a final between the two sides, which hasn't happened in the tournament's 39-year history. If that happens, the two will play three matches against each other including the final.

Apart from them, the tournament will also witness gripping contests between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the newest rivalry in cricket and co-hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who too share a fair bit of history, especially after the infamous 'Naagin Dance' in 2018 by Mushfiqur Rahim during Nidahas Trophy. Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne pulled off the same moves in the dugout last year when his team knocked Bangladesh out of the Asia Cup.

Nepal, the sixth team in the tournament, might be making their Asia Cup debut but like Bangladesh and Afghanistan they can also build on the start to emerge as a formidable unit in the years to come.

