Spinner Ajith stands out yet again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on S Ajith Ram’s magnificent bowling of 9/72 (match haul of 16/168), TNCA President’s XI restricted Chhattisgarh to 202 in their second essay on the third day of the TAKE Sports - All India Buchi Babu Invitation cricket tournament played at Coimbatore. On Tuesday, Ajith Ram bowled 16 overs on the trot from the pavilion end and took seven wickets (he had taken two wickets on Monday). Set a target of 265, TNCA President’s XI were 94/4 in 33.2 overs when rain intervened. Skipper Vijay Shankar was batting on 35.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 270 & 202 in 64 ovs (Anuj Tiwari 67, Aman Deep Khare 61 n.o, S Ajith Ram 9/72) vs TNCA President’s XI 208 & 94/4 in 33.2 ovs (Vijay Shankar 35 batting, S Mohamed Ali 30 batting, Sourabh Majumdar 3/14); Madhya Pradesh 440 & 17/0 in 9 ovs vs Haryana 322 in 130.1 ovs (Ankit Kumar 105, Shubham Sharma 5/24); J & K 285/9 dec. & 144/2 in 46 ovs (Qamran Iqbal 54, Shubham Khajuria 69) vs Mumbai 381 in 100.1 ovs (Prasad Pawar 162, Sarfaraz Khan 72, Shivam Dube 41, Auqib Nabi 3/80, Abid Mushtaq 3/100); CAB XI 193 & 241 in 68.5 ovs (Shashank Singh 59, Toufik Uddin Mondal 90, M Siddharth 4/87, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/45) bt TNCA XI 228 & 138/9 in 46.1 ovs (innings closed; Ch Jitendra Kumar was absent hurt due to injury) (Toufik Uddin Mondal 4/37, Vaibhav Yadav 3/43). Result: CAB XI won by 68 runs. Points: CAB XI 6 (6); TNCA XI 0 (7).

CSK academy in Coimbatore

The Super Kings Academy of Chennai Super Kings is set to launch its seventh centre in Tamil Nadu with a franchise-based facility at FE Sports Zone, Coimbatore.

The Coimbatore academy will be a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (4 turf, 2 matting and 2 Astro Turf) and floodlights. Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 will begin in December. The academy will be located at 419/2A Villankurchi Village, Opposite Guruswamy Nagar, Thaneer Pandal,

VK Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore - 641004.

Sahil shines

Sahil’s 17 points came in handy for Indian Army to beat Indian Navy 88-70 in the 57th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament played at Coimbatore. Results: Semifinals: India Army 88 (Sahil 17, Jeethandar 17, Abhishek YP 16, HJaibir 12) bt Indian Navy 70 (Mandeep 22, Rishabh 13, Mahipal 13, AK Tudu 11);

Sumeet bags a hat-trick

Sumeet Pal Singh’s hat-trick (34, 39, 53) enabled Indian Army Red to beat CAG 3-2 in the 94th All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament played at the MRC hockey stadium here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Central Secretariat beat Indian Navy 2-1.

Results: Central Secretariat 2 (Dharambir Yadav 51, Aniket 58) bt Indian Navy 1 (Pratheek Singh 24); Indian Army Red 3 (Sumeet Pal Singh 34, 39, 53) bt CAG 2 (Vishal 24, Abharan 51).

