Home Sport Cricket

Viacom18 wins Indian cricket teams' TV and digital rights till 2028

The rights will come into effect with India's three-match home series against Australia beginning September 22 and end on March 31, 2028.

Published: 31st August 2023 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

India cricket team

Indian cricket team (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Viacom 18 has acquired both TV and digital rights of BCCI's international and domestic matches for the 2023-2028 cycle. The Indian Cricket Board announced this on Thursday. Up against Disney Star, the rights holders for the previous cycle from 2018-23, and Sony Sports, Viacom 18 won the bid with a cumulative figure of Rs 5,963 crores. Disney Star and Sony's bids remain undisclosed.

With BCCI listing 88 international matches as a part of the cycle, Viacom 18 will pay approximately Rs 67.8 crore per match, about Rs 7.8 crore higher than the amount Star India had paid the BCCI in the previous cycle for 102 international matches. The rights will come into effect from India's three-match home series against Australia starting on September 22 and ending on March 31, 2028.

A rising trend in digital viewership saw a reflection in the e-bidding process as Viacom 18 spent Rs 3101 crore in the digital category and Rs 2862 crore for television rights. With this, Viacom 18 has earned the third cricket broadcasting property from BCCI. In June, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries won the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs 23,758 crore spanning from 2023 to 27. Earlier this year, Viacom 18 also bagged the linear and digital rights for the Women's Premier League with a payment of Rs 951 crore for the same cycle. Disney Star still holds both broadcast and digital rights for both men’s and women’s global events through the end of 2027.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated Viacom 18 on the occasion and thanked the other participants as well. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Viacom18 for emerging successful in the e-auction, and I express my sincere gratitude to all the bidders who participated in this process," he said in a media release. And added, "Today's e-auction has propelled BCCI into the upper echelons of per-match media rights valuation, marking a monumental stride in our journey."

Shah also thanked Star India, the rights holders for the previous cycle, via  X (previously Twitter) saying, "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe."

N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India congratulated BCCI on the Media Rights. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres," he said in a press release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viacom 18 BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp