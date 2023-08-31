Viacom18 wins Indian cricket teams' TV and digital rights till 2028

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Viacom 18 has acquired both TV and digital rights of BCCI's international and domestic matches for the 2023-2028 cycle. The Indian Cricket Board announced this on Thursday. Up against Disney Star, the rights holders for the previous cycle from 2018-23, and Sony Sports, Viacom 18 won the bid with a cumulative figure of Rs 5,963 crores. Disney Star and Sony's bids remain undisclosed.

With BCCI listing 88 international matches as a part of the cycle, Viacom 18 will pay approximately Rs 67.8 crore per match, about Rs 7.8 crore higher than the amount Star India had paid the BCCI in the previous cycle for 102 international matches. The rights will come into effect from India's three-match home series against Australia starting on September 22 and ending on March 31, 2028.

A rising trend in digital viewership saw a reflection in the e-bidding process as Viacom 18 spent Rs 3101 crore in the digital category and Rs 2862 crore for television rights. With this, Viacom 18 has earned the third cricket broadcasting property from BCCI. In June, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries won the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs 23,758 crore spanning from 2023 to 27. Earlier this year, Viacom 18 also bagged the linear and digital rights for the Women's Premier League with a payment of Rs 951 crore for the same cycle. Disney Star still holds both broadcast and digital rights for both men’s and women’s global events through the end of 2027.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated Viacom 18 on the occasion and thanked the other participants as well. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Viacom18 for emerging successful in the e-auction, and I express my sincere gratitude to all the bidders who participated in this process," he said in a media release. And added, "Today's e-auction has propelled BCCI into the upper echelons of per-match media rights valuation, marking a monumental stride in our journey."

Shah also thanked Star India, the rights holders for the previous cycle, via X (previously Twitter) saying, "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe."

N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India congratulated BCCI on the Media Rights. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres," he said in a press release.

CHENNAI: Viacom 18 has acquired both TV and digital rights of BCCI's international and domestic matches for the 2023-2028 cycle. The Indian Cricket Board announced this on Thursday. Up against Disney Star, the rights holders for the previous cycle from 2018-23, and Sony Sports, Viacom 18 won the bid with a cumulative figure of Rs 5,963 crores. Disney Star and Sony's bids remain undisclosed. With BCCI listing 88 international matches as a part of the cycle, Viacom 18 will pay approximately Rs 67.8 crore per match, about Rs 7.8 crore higher than the amount Star India had paid the BCCI in the previous cycle for 102 international matches. The rights will come into effect from India's three-match home series against Australia starting on September 22 and ending on March 31, 2028. A rising trend in digital viewership saw a reflection in the e-bidding process as Viacom 18 spent Rs 3101 crore in the digital category and Rs 2862 crore for television rights. With this, Viacom 18 has earned the third cricket broadcasting property from BCCI. In June, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries won the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs 23,758 crore spanning from 2023 to 27. Earlier this year, Viacom 18 also bagged the linear and digital rights for the Women's Premier League with a payment of Rs 951 crore for the same cycle. Disney Star still holds both broadcast and digital rights for both men’s and women’s global events through the end of 2027.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated Viacom 18 on the occasion and thanked the other participants as well. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Viacom18 for emerging successful in the e-auction, and I express my sincere gratitude to all the bidders who participated in this process," he said in a media release. And added, "Today's e-auction has propelled BCCI into the upper echelons of per-match media rights valuation, marking a monumental stride in our journey." Shah also thanked Star India, the rights holders for the previous cycle, via X (previously Twitter) saying, "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe." N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India congratulated BCCI on the Media Rights. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres," he said in a press release.