Harmanpreet to captain India in upcoming Tests

CHENNAI: Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian squad in two Tests against England and Australia respectively, starting from December 14. BCCI has also announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against England.

The squad for the T20I series against Australia will be announced later. After a hiatus of nine years, India will play two Tests on home soil. Saika Ishaque, one of the breakout performers from the Women’s Premier League and U19 T20 World Cup winner, Titas Sadhu, have found a place in the Test squad.

After consistent performances, Shreyanka Patil has received a senior call-up for the first time.

India’s T20Is squad vs England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

For Tests vs England & Australia: H Kaur (C), S Mandhana (VC), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Y Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, R Gayakwad, P Vastrakar.

