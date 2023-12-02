Taijul grabs 10 wickets as Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in first Test

By AFP

SYLHET, BANGLADESH: Taijul Islam grabbed his second 10-wicket haul in Tests as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test in Sylhet on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Resuming on the fifth and final day at 113-7 with another 219 runs needed for victory, New Zealand added 68 runs for their last three wickets, ending their second innings all out for 181 runs.

Taijul claimed the last two wickets to finish with 6-75, adding to his 4-109 in the first innings.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough on the day, after New Zealand's overnight batting pair of Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi survived nine overs.

Mitchell top-edged Nayeem to Taijul at long leg after making 58.

Tim Southee and Sodhi entertained the sparse crowd with some counterpunches, putting on 46 runs for the ninth wicket in quick time, the highest partnership for New Zealand in the innings.

But the runs came too late to have an impact on the outcome, as Taijul claimed the wickets of both in the space of four overs.

Southee was caught by Zakir Hasan at midwicket after making 34 off 24 balls, including a four and two sixes.

Taijul brought the curtain down on an entertaining contest soon after, when Sodhi gloved a catch to Zakir at silly point.

It earned Bangladesh their second Test victory against New Zealand, with the first coming at Mount Maunganui in January 2022.

"Credit goes to all the players, especially Taijul, Nayeem, Shoriful (Islam), and Mehidy (Hasan)," said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who became the fourth Bangladesh captain to win his first match in charge.

"Everyone enjoyed this match. We weren't thinking about the result," Najmul, who scored a century in the second innings, said in the post-match presentation.

Disappointed New Zealand captain Tim Southee praised the hosts and called for more from his team.

"They played well. Our bowling group needs to create pressure for longer, batters need to stitch more partnerships, be better for longer," he said.

The second Test of the series will be held in Dhaka between December 6 and 10.

The two-match series is the beginning of a new cycle in the World Test Championship for both teams.

