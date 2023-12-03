Women’s Premier League: 165 players set to go under hammer on December 9

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what will be the first mini-auction of the tournament, as many as 165 players are set to go under the hammer at the 2024 Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai on December 9. The five teams have 30 slots available, including nine overseas ones. Gujarat Giants, the franchise that released most players, have Rs 5.95 crore in the purse and ten slots to fill in the squad.

Unlike the inaugural auction, where not many knew what to expect, this one would be different. Most teams, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, have a well-settled squad and will be looking to fill the two-three crucial roles they lacked last year. As for UP Warriorz, a team that was filled with overseas stars and young Indians, they would be looking to sign some Indian players who have experience. In fact, that is likely to be the theme of the auction — experience.

Having seen what the youngsters are capable of, teams would be looking to sign some domestic cricketers with experience, who can just come in and own the stage. Some of the senior players who did not get a deal last time around might find themselves a team this time. Among the notable senior players in the pool are Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Megna Singh and Ekta Bisht. Meanwhile, Swagatika Rath, who retired from all forms of cricket in May 2023, has put her name in the auction pool and teams would want to use her experience.

There are also overseas stars like Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, Alana King, Danni Wyatt and Shabnim Ismail. Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast could make heads turn at the auction table as well. Among the players from associate nations, UAE’s Theertha Satish and Vaishnave Mahesh are the ones to look for. However, this does not mean there are not any exciting youngsters in the pool. The likes of Vrinda Dinesh, G Divya, Kashvee Gautam, and Hurley Gala are names that would keep the franchises interested.

If the inaugural auction was all about the boundaries the tournament could break in uncharted territory, this one should give an idea as to how the teams think, what their vision and the brand of cricket and the kind of players they want to assemble. It will also be interesting to see how they outplay one another at the table given the pool and purse that is on offer. As it has been the case with the mini-auction in the men’s event, some players are likely to go for big money. Which team will come out on top at the end of it, one will have to wait and watch.

