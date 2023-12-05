Youngsters show promise to build on in more A-team tours 

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One look at the playing XIs for the three-match T20 series between India A and England A would confirm the contrasting aims of the two sides. While England A had the likes of Charlie Dean and Issy Wong, who have represented England on multiple occasions, including World Cups and Ashes, India A's most experienced player was their captain, Minnu Mani, who made her debut just this year against Bangladesh and has played all of four T20Is for the senior team.

On the one hand, England A wanted most of their players, who have not played in sub-continental conditions before, to get acquainted with the environment. India prefered their young performers gain some much-needed experience at the level, which different from their domestic challenge and closer to the international cricket. And even though the result didn't go their way, they learned many lessons.

India's defence of 134 runs in the first T20, even after a fine half-century from Hollie Armitage, showed a sense of maturity in the young players, especially that by the bowling unit who took five wickets in the last five overs, without conceding a boundary. Captain Minnu used five bowling options in the death overs, and all delivered in the pressure situation.

Special mention has to go to Shreyanka Patil, who not only defended nine runs in the final over after giving away five wides up front in the final over, but also dismissed Grace Scrivens, who was player of the Tournament at the U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year. Patil's rise through domestic system and Women's Premier League is a success story itself. And with the selection in the squad for the T20I series against England starting from December 6, she has been rewarded for her consistent performance.

Another takeaway has been the way some of the young batters batted throughout the tournament especially the wicketkeeper and opener, Uma Chetry. Her risk taking approach did not necessarily resulted in a longer stay at the crease, but it helped give her team a quick start on all three occasions. If India are to compete with the likes of England and Australia, they need more players taking the attacking approach, which could put pressure on the opposition throughout the innings.

In the final T20 of the series India's performance with the bat was certainly below par, but their batters stood up at the different levels to take the game deep. Bowling unit, led by Patil and Minnu with their two wickets each, gave a brave fight till the last over.

Which is why, it came as no surprise that Patil got her maiden India call-up for the England T20Is that begin on Wednesday. With the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and 2025 ODI World Cup on the home soil, India has the opportunity to build on this base and go for the ultimate glory. They need to take special care of this young generation and give them more A-team and emerging tours to move up to the next level.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

