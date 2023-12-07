New logo of ICC T20 World Cup revealed ahead of 2024 edition in West Indies, USA

By ANI

DUBAI: The ICC T20 World Cup has got a makeover, with a new logo unveiled for the marquee event of T20I cricket on Thursday.

"The pinnacle of international T20 cricket just got a vibrant makeover with the unveiling of the new visual identity for the ICC T20 World Cup. This global cricket spectacle, renowned for its fast-paced action and electrifying moments, will now be represented by a dynamic brand identity that captures the essence of the game's relentless energy," said ICC statement issued on Thursday.

The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolizes the core elements of international T20 cricket. The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging 'bat,' encapsulated within a dynamic 'ball.'

Created from the three things that define T20I cricket – Bat, Ball, and Energy!



A striking new look for the ICC T20 World Cup #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kflsHr81eN — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2023

Adding an extra layer of uniqueness, the brand identity will incorporate textures and patterns inspired by the host country for each World Cup edition. This approach kicks off with a distinctive pattern paying homage to both the palm trees of the West Indies and the 'stripes' of the USA for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 where 20 teams will battle it out over 55 matches in June of next year.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup will also be held next year from September to October in Bangladesh.

