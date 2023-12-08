Home Sport Cricket

BCCI Prez Binny to head WPL committee 

Roger Binny, BCCI President

BCCI President Roger Binny.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formed an eight-member committee led by its president, Roger Binny, to accentuate the growth of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor. Other committee members include Arun Dhumal (IPL chairperson), Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Ashish Shelar (BCCI treasurer), Devajit Saikia (BCCI joint secretary), Madhumati Lele and Prabhtej Bhatia. The committee is expected to collaborate with stakeholders, players, and fans to create a competitive environment around the WPL.

After the success of the inaugural season of the WPL in 2023, where Mumbai Indians won the championship, BCCI is gearing up for the second season of the competition, starting with a player’s auction on December 9 in Mumbai. A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players. An additional purse of Rs 1.5 crore will be made available for this auction. The dates and venues for the second edition are also expected to be announced soon. 

