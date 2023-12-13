India vs England: Home is where the heart is

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

NAVI MUMBAI: "When we won that Test match (against West Indies) in Patna, we were scared to come out of the ground because people were celebrating outside," Nilima Joglekar, the former Indian captain remembers. "So then we waved them from the bus and then only the crowd dispersed." That's how people celebrated the first-ever home Test series the Indian women's team played.

Since the end of that series on 27 November 1976, India has played only 16 Tests on home soil, with only four coming after chance of the millennium. However, those 16 Tests have given so much joy to those who were part of it. Shantha Rangaswamy, the trailblazer of women's cricket in India, recalls how her team played in front of a packed house back in the day.

"In our days, we played a very few ODIs. The Test match was the main fixture for us. We played in front of thousands of people. All those spectators purchased tickets and came (to watch us play). The popularity was at its peak," she remembers fondly.

Joglekar, who later led the side that included the likes of Shubhagi Kulkarni, Diana Edulji, and Sandhya Agarwal in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, while looking back on those Tests recalls wearing the captain's blazer for the toss. "When I went for the toss wearing the blazer, it was a surreal experience. There was an immense amount of pressure, but at the same time, I was excited for it. New Zealand captain (Debbie Hockley) asked me if I was nervous. 'Not at all,' I replied," she laughs.

The Indian team that registered the first-ever Test win in 1976 by beating West Indies in Patna. (Photo | Special arrangement)

For Anju Jain, playing the Test match was the ultimate. "It's the true test of your skills, temperament, and stamina after all. Playing a Test match, especially on home soil is like being part of the World Cup. When we played against New Zealand in Vapi, the venue was at the outskirts, but still many spectators managed to come and watch the game. For me, batting after one and a half days of keeping wickets was challenging. I think I will always remember that match for Hemlata Kala's amazing century. We batted together for a while, but the way she handled the innings later was commendable. And guess what, she won a Maruti 800 car back in 2003 as the player of the match," Jain reminisces.

After that draw in Vapi, India played another draw against England in Delhi, where Jhulan Goswami took five wickets in the first innings. However, it was only in 2014 that India finally won a Test match on home soil for the first time since those spectators in Patna brought down the roof with their celebrations.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the current leadership duo, beam ear to ear while talking about the victory against South Africa. "I have some of the great memories from that Test. I was the only off-spinner in the side then, and my first wicket was off a full toss," Kaur, who took nine wickets in that match, told the media ahead of her Test captaincy debut against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. "Getting a first Test wicket via full toss was unexpected but then I got my line and length sorted and bowled well," she added.

Former India captain Mithali Raj in action during the New Delhi Test against England in 2005. (Photo | AFP)

Mandhana, playing just her second Test in Mysuru remembers it for two sensational centuries. "All I remember is watching Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut bat for one and a half days from the outside. It was brilliant batting from both of them. And Harman used to bowl a lot back in the day," recalled Mandhana.

MD Thirush Kamini, who smashed 192 in that match, which is still the record for the highest individual score on home soil for India, has nothing but great memories for those four days in December of 2014. "A lot of people came together to put on a performance in different phases to win the Test. It was an incredible feeling to win a Test for India in India. I made my debut in England, so there was no home advantage for us, winning against England with eight debutants was special, but winning in the home conditions was incredible. We batted for a long time, but it was Harman who took nine wickets. For a team to win a Test match, you need bowlers to take all 20 wickets. That was one of the best overall performances from us," she said.

3,311 days after that win in Mysuru, India will take the field under Kaur's captaincy at the DY Patil Stadium. The players who have etched their names in the history books of women's Test cricket are delighted that the longest format is back on the Indian shores. They have a simple message for those who will get the opportunity to don the whites for the country: Enjoy the moment!

"They came very close to winning the Test match in the last few attempts. This is a great opportunity to win another Test in familiar conditions," Thirush Kamini said. Jain felt that the lack of playing red-ball cricket wouldn't affect the Indian side a lot. "It's great that they are getting the opportunity. With the amount of cricket they have played, I think, they have a lot of experience. It's about adapting early to those conditions," she said.

Rangaswamy wants to look at the bigger picture when it comes to Test cricket in India. "When you don't play Tests, the technique that is needed disappears. They tend to play only bottom-hand shots across the line and things like that. I think that the BCCI should introduce multi-day cricket then the standards will go up because they will learn to play the right way when you play multi-day matches," she added.

When asked what is her message for the team, the first captain to lead India at home, patted the younger generation on their back and reminded them of the responsibility they have for the future. "I hope they continue with the good performances. It will go a long way in cementing the future of women's cricket in India."

From Thursday, a new chapter of playing Test cricket on home soil begins. Hopefully, there are many more on the way.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NAVI MUMBAI: "When we won that Test match (against West Indies) in Patna, we were scared to come out of the ground because people were celebrating outside," Nilima Joglekar, the former Indian captain remembers. "So then we waved them from the bus and then only the crowd dispersed." That's how people celebrated the first-ever home Test series the Indian women's team played. Since the end of that series on 27 November 1976, India has played only 16 Tests on home soil, with only four coming after chance of the millennium. However, those 16 Tests have given so much joy to those who were part of it. Shantha Rangaswamy, the trailblazer of women's cricket in India, recalls how her team played in front of a packed house back in the day. "In our days, we played a very few ODIs. The Test match was the main fixture for us. We played in front of thousands of people. All those spectators purchased tickets and came (to watch us play). The popularity was at its peak," she remembers fondly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Joglekar, who later led the side that included the likes of Shubhagi Kulkarni, Diana Edulji, and Sandhya Agarwal in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, while looking back on those Tests recalls wearing the captain's blazer for the toss. "When I went for the toss wearing the blazer, it was a surreal experience. There was an immense amount of pressure, but at the same time, I was excited for it. New Zealand captain (Debbie Hockley) asked me if I was nervous. 'Not at all,' I replied," she laughs. The Indian team that registered the first-ever Test win in 1976 by beating West Indies in Patna. (Photo | Special arrangement) For Anju Jain, playing the Test match was the ultimate. "It's the true test of your skills, temperament, and stamina after all. Playing a Test match, especially on home soil is like being part of the World Cup. When we played against New Zealand in Vapi, the venue was at the outskirts, but still many spectators managed to come and watch the game. For me, batting after one and a half days of keeping wickets was challenging. I think I will always remember that match for Hemlata Kala's amazing century. We batted together for a while, but the way she handled the innings later was commendable. And guess what, she won a Maruti 800 car back in 2003 as the player of the match," Jain reminisces. After that draw in Vapi, India played another draw against England in Delhi, where Jhulan Goswami took five wickets in the first innings. However, it was only in 2014 that India finally won a Test match on home soil for the first time since those spectators in Patna brought down the roof with their celebrations. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the current leadership duo, beam ear to ear while talking about the victory against South Africa. "I have some of the great memories from that Test. I was the only off-spinner in the side then, and my first wicket was off a full toss," Kaur, who took nine wickets in that match, told the media ahead of her Test captaincy debut against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. "Getting a first Test wicket via full toss was unexpected but then I got my line and length sorted and bowled well," she added. Former India captain Mithali Raj in action during the New Delhi Test against England in 2005. (Photo | AFP) Mandhana, playing just her second Test in Mysuru remembers it for two sensational centuries. "All I remember is watching Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut bat for one and a half days from the outside. It was brilliant batting from both of them. And Harman used to bowl a lot back in the day," recalled Mandhana. MD Thirush Kamini, who smashed 192 in that match, which is still the record for the highest individual score on home soil for India, has nothing but great memories for those four days in December of 2014. "A lot of people came together to put on a performance in different phases to win the Test. It was an incredible feeling to win a Test for India in India. I made my debut in England, so there was no home advantage for us, winning against England with eight debutants was special, but winning in the home conditions was incredible. We batted for a long time, but it was Harman who took nine wickets. For a team to win a Test match, you need bowlers to take all 20 wickets. That was one of the best overall performances from us," she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUNAM RAUT | INDIAN WOMEN CRICKETER (@punamraut_14) 3,311 days after that win in Mysuru, India will take the field under Kaur's captaincy at the DY Patil Stadium. The players who have etched their names in the history books of women's Test cricket are delighted that the longest format is back on the Indian shores. They have a simple message for those who will get the opportunity to don the whites for the country: Enjoy the moment! "They came very close to winning the Test match in the last few attempts. This is a great opportunity to win another Test in familiar conditions," Thirush Kamini said. Jain felt that the lack of playing red-ball cricket wouldn't affect the Indian side a lot. "It's great that they are getting the opportunity. With the amount of cricket they have played, I think, they have a lot of experience. It's about adapting early to those conditions," she said. Rangaswamy wants to look at the bigger picture when it comes to Test cricket in India. "When you don't play Tests, the technique that is needed disappears. They tend to play only bottom-hand shots across the line and things like that. I think that the BCCI should introduce multi-day cricket then the standards will go up because they will learn to play the right way when you play multi-day matches," she added. When asked what is her message for the team, the first captain to lead India at home, patted the younger generation on their back and reminded them of the responsibility they have for the future. "I hope they continue with the good performances. It will go a long way in cementing the future of women's cricket in India." From Thursday, a new chapter of playing Test cricket on home soil begins. Hopefully, there are many more on the way. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp