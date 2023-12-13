Lyon seeks his 500th test wicket as Australia opens cricket series against Pakistan

By Associated Press

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Nathan Lyon’s quest for his 500th test wicket will be one of the individual features of the series opener between Australia and Pakistan beginning Thursday at Perth Stadium.

The 36-year-old offspinner goes into the match with 496 wickets, poised to join Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) as one of the only Australians to take 500 wickets in test cricket.

Perth Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Lyon in the past: he has taken 22 wickets in three tests at an average of 18.45, leading Pakistan to identify him as one of their key figures in the first test and three-match series.

“As a team from the subcontinent we normally play offspinners really well,” Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez said. “In the last couple of series we had a high strike-rate against Nathan Lyon.

“That will remain the same. We know Lyon is a great bowler but as a team we are confident we will take him on.”

Hafeez was referring to the fact Pakistan has a higher scoring rate against Lyon than every other test team. Lyon averages 41.66 runs per wicket against Pakistan in Australia and only concedes more runs per wicket at home against Sri Lanka.

Hafeez also suggested Lyon is a “great away bowler,” hinting he may be less effective in home conditions. The suggestion is not borne out by statistics: Lyon has taken 238 wickets in Australia, 238 away from home and 20 at neutral venues.

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has backed Lyon to make a strong return after missing the latter part of the Ashes series in England with a calf muscle injury.

“There’s no doubt we missed Nathan at the back end of the Ashes,” Smith said. “What he brings to the attack and the control and different tempos — he can play defensive roles, he can play an attacking role and he’s got all the tricks.

“And closing in on 500 wickets — that’s a serious feat in itself."

Smith said Lyon had been a top contributor to top-ranked Australia's success in cricket's longest format.

“ He’s been incredible, particularly the last three or four years,” Smith said. "He’s continually learning and trying to get better as well. He’s a valuable — if not the most valuable — member in this team for our attack.”

Lyon is unconcerned the curator at Perth has predicted a hard and bouncy pitch for the so-called “West Test.” That follows the relative slow surface for last summer’s test against the West Indies.

“I like playing my role here,” Lyon said. “I enjoy bowling here, there’s nice bounce on offer and it’s a nice place to bowl. The wicket looks like a typical Perth wicket. It’s all good signs.”

A fast and bouncy pitch would suit Australia fast bowlers and also the Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Shaheen in particular with the new ball, the ability to bring it back down the line to the right-handers is always a threat,” Smith said. “Any left-armer that can do that at good pace, it’s a skill that we don’t see too often.

“I think he’s improved a lot since he last came out here four years ago.”

Pakistan has many challenges to overcome in the test series, notably its own history of poor performances in Australia. In tests between the teams in Australia, Australia has won 26, Pakistan has won four and there's been seven draws.

The teams last met in Pakistan in 2022 when Australia won a three-test series 1-0. Australia also has an unbeaten record in the three tests it has played at Perth Stadium, which has replaced the WACA as Western Australia's premier cricket arena.

Australia heads into the match as the World Test Champion and with a full-strength squad, with Mitch Marsh holding out fellow West Australian Cameron Green for the allrounder spot.

Travis Head, voted player of the match in Australia's World Cup final win over India last month and in the World Test Championship final, has been elevated to be a co-vice captain of the test squad with Smith. Both are deputies for skipper Pat Cummins.

“The personality that he brings to the team is something that we all love,” Cummins said Wednesday. "And I think you see it in the way he plays his cricket, there’s a certain amount of freedom to it.

“He takes the game on and he enjoys it. He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s great at bringing the team together for team morale ... so he’s got all the makings of a really strong leader."

Shan Masood, replacing Babar Azam as captain, said he wanted to have a final pitch inspection for announcing his XI.

Leading Pakistan to a test win in Australia for the first time since 1995 is a priority for the tour.

“It would mean the world to us,” he said. "We want to go forward as a side, play attractive test cricket.

“For us, it's about the bigger picture — making sure we can compete against the best. And this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Nathan Lyon’s quest for his 500th test wicket will be one of the individual features of the series opener between Australia and Pakistan beginning Thursday at Perth Stadium. The 36-year-old offspinner goes into the match with 496 wickets, poised to join Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) as one of the only Australians to take 500 wickets in test cricket. Perth Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Lyon in the past: he has taken 22 wickets in three tests at an average of 18.45, leading Pakistan to identify him as one of their key figures in the first test and three-match series.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As a team from the subcontinent we normally play offspinners really well,” Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez said. “In the last couple of series we had a high strike-rate against Nathan Lyon. “That will remain the same. We know Lyon is a great bowler but as a team we are confident we will take him on.” Hafeez was referring to the fact Pakistan has a higher scoring rate against Lyon than every other test team. Lyon averages 41.66 runs per wicket against Pakistan in Australia and only concedes more runs per wicket at home against Sri Lanka. Hafeez also suggested Lyon is a “great away bowler,” hinting he may be less effective in home conditions. The suggestion is not borne out by statistics: Lyon has taken 238 wickets in Australia, 238 away from home and 20 at neutral venues. Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has backed Lyon to make a strong return after missing the latter part of the Ashes series in England with a calf muscle injury. “There’s no doubt we missed Nathan at the back end of the Ashes,” Smith said. “What he brings to the attack and the control and different tempos — he can play defensive roles, he can play an attacking role and he’s got all the tricks. “And closing in on 500 wickets — that’s a serious feat in itself." Smith said Lyon had been a top contributor to top-ranked Australia's success in cricket's longest format. “ He’s been incredible, particularly the last three or four years,” Smith said. "He’s continually learning and trying to get better as well. He’s a valuable — if not the most valuable — member in this team for our attack.” Lyon is unconcerned the curator at Perth has predicted a hard and bouncy pitch for the so-called “West Test.” That follows the relative slow surface for last summer’s test against the West Indies. “I like playing my role here,” Lyon said. “I enjoy bowling here, there’s nice bounce on offer and it’s a nice place to bowl. The wicket looks like a typical Perth wicket. It’s all good signs.” A fast and bouncy pitch would suit Australia fast bowlers and also the Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi. “Shaheen in particular with the new ball, the ability to bring it back down the line to the right-handers is always a threat,” Smith said. “Any left-armer that can do that at good pace, it’s a skill that we don’t see too often. “I think he’s improved a lot since he last came out here four years ago.” Pakistan has many challenges to overcome in the test series, notably its own history of poor performances in Australia. In tests between the teams in Australia, Australia has won 26, Pakistan has won four and there's been seven draws. The teams last met in Pakistan in 2022 when Australia won a three-test series 1-0. Australia also has an unbeaten record in the three tests it has played at Perth Stadium, which has replaced the WACA as Western Australia's premier cricket arena. Australia heads into the match as the World Test Champion and with a full-strength squad, with Mitch Marsh holding out fellow West Australian Cameron Green for the allrounder spot. Travis Head, voted player of the match in Australia's World Cup final win over India last month and in the World Test Championship final, has been elevated to be a co-vice captain of the test squad with Smith. Both are deputies for skipper Pat Cummins. “The personality that he brings to the team is something that we all love,” Cummins said Wednesday. "And I think you see it in the way he plays his cricket, there’s a certain amount of freedom to it. “He takes the game on and he enjoys it. He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s great at bringing the team together for team morale ... so he’s got all the makings of a really strong leader." Shan Masood, replacing Babar Azam as captain, said he wanted to have a final pitch inspection for announcing his XI. Leading Pakistan to a test win in Australia for the first time since 1995 is a priority for the tour. “It would mean the world to us,” he said. "We want to go forward as a side, play attractive test cricket. “For us, it's about the bigger picture — making sure we can compete against the best. And this is the perfect opportunity to do so.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp