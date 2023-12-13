Premature baby to India's vice-captain for U19 World Cup, Saumy Kumar Pandey's story

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preterm birth meant Saumy Kumar Pandey had a difficult childhood as he used to fall ill quite often. His parents, Krishna Kumar and Sharmila used to dread seasonal change as it made their son prone to illnesses like cold, cough and viral fever. It continued for almost five years even as the parents, both government teachers — visited numerous doctors in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Most of them suggested physical activities like cycling or swimming for Saumy.

Given their jobs and working hours, the parents, instead, opted for cricket and got their son enrolled in Vindhya Cricket Academy. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke as it not only helped Saumy get rid of his illnesses but also presented him with a long-term career option in the sport he incidentally fell in love with when he was just a toddler. Now 19-year-old, Saumy has recently made his international debut in the ACC U19 Asia Cup and is ready to represent the country in the U19 World Cup scheduled to begin next month in South Africa both as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and vice-captain of the team.

"As he was born in seven months, he was weak and used to fall ill whenever there was a change in weather. Doctors advised physical activities like cycling or swimming but once he turned five, we opted for cricket as we (him and his wife) are working parents and did not have time," father Krishna Kumar told this daily.

At the time of Saumy's birth, his parents were teaching at different schools in the Sidhi district and used to travel at least 80km each day. Perturbed by their child's poor health, they confided the issue with noted cricket coach Aril Anthony, who agreed to enrol their son. "The results were encouraging as in a few months he showed improvements. Gradually, the problem was not only solved but Saumy got hooked on the game. In fact, he always loved the game even when he was a toddler," added the father.

Once Saumy came under the wings of coach Aril, he only improved. It is Aril, who developed pacers like Ishwar Pandey and Kuldeep Sen with the latter making his India debut last year in an ODI against Bangladesh. Ishwar was a regular fixture with the state team in all formats of the game till 2021-22 apart from playing IPL. Besides, Aril also honed the skills of women cricketers like India pacer Pooja Vastrakar and wicketkeeper-batter Nuzhat Parween. Aril used to be a pacer, who had played for MP U16 and 19 and was also in the India U19 probables shortlisted to train under Australian legend Dennis Lillee at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai.

Being a bowler helped the coach to produce more bowlers at the Academy than the batters. Fortunately, Saumy always wanted to be a tweaker. "He is blessed with a sharp mind and being a hard worker only helped his cause. He bowls fast in the air and uses crease to his advantage," the coach told this daily.

Saumy first played U16 matches for the state and emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team in his maiden season. He soon graduated to the U19 level and performed there as well earning him an India call-up.

"His show in the U19 national tournaments got him a place in the camp organised by the BCCI at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The list, which originally consisted of 100 cricketers, was pruned on multiple occasions keeping the U19 WC in mind. At last, the BCCI formed three teams and gave Saumy the responsibility to lead the India A team. Last month, he led India A in the quadrangular men's one-day series also comprising India B, Bangladesh and England. His team won the final with Saumy claiming 13 wickets from 7 matches, the highest in the series, including 4/11 in the final against India B," informed the coach.

The India squad for the WC was announced on Tuesday. Before the tournament, the India Colts will play a tri-series in South Africa with England being the third team. "He was 99 per cent sure of his selection. Once he got picked up in the squad, he messaged me yesterday. I hope he wins laurels for the country in the tournament," said the father.

Currently in Dubai playing Asia Cup, Saumy has been wicketless in the three matches so far but the coach firmly believes that his ward will be among wickets. "He will find his form soon. This is his maiden international assignment and I am quite sure he will be at his best when the WC begins," signed off the coach.

