IC Pro League from Dec 23

CHENNAI: India Cements Ltd has launched the second edition of its cricket tournament, ‘India Cements Pro League,’ which is an exclusive event for civil engineers, the cement manufacturer said. KS Viswanathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise of India Cements Ltd, formally launched the trophy and jersey in the presence of senior company officials including Executive President (Finance and Accounts) R Srinivasan and Chief Marketing Officer Parthasarathy Ramanujam on Thursday. In the first edition held between December 2022 and January 2023, 48 teams participated in the league matches held in eight cities and Tanjore Super Kings became the champions, a press release here said.

Four share lead

Belarus Grandmasters Alexei Fedorov and Evgeniy Podolchenkoand the Russian IM David Gochelashvili joined FM Karthik Rajaa of Chennai in the lead with 4.5 points each at the end of the seventh round of the 9th Tamil Nadu IM norm closed circuit event at Yercaud on Thursday. While Alexei defeated the Kyrgyzstan international master Asylbek Abdyzhapar, Evgeniy overcame the resistance from US Grand Master Raset Ziatdinov. David got the better of Arjun C Krishnamachari of Chennai. Though Alexei led in his Giuco Piano game, he made a few mistakes to slip behind but made a come back.

Anupama wins title

Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu rallied from 0-2 down as she upset defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in the women’s billiards final at the National Championships here on Thursday. After losing the 6-Red snooker final on Sunday and the 15-Red snooker final on Wednesday to Amee, Anupama clinched her maiden senior Nationals crown.

