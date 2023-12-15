Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey retired by BCCI to honour his contribution to cricket

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar's No.10 has not been worn any other player since his retirement in 2013 except pacer Shardul Tahkur, who had opted for No.10.

Published: 15th December 2023 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulls up the stumps. (Photo | AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulls up the stumps. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has decided to 'retire' World Cup-winning captain M S Dhoni's No.7 jersey to honour his rich contribution to Indian cricket.

The iconic India captain last played for the country in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

He announced his retirement on August 15, 2020 and no other player has worn the No.7 shirt since then.

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar's No.10 has not been worn any other player since his retirement in 2013 except pacer Shardul Tahkur, who had opted for No.10 on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017 but was trolled heavily on social media.

No one since then has played with a jersey with number 10 written on the back.

According to BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, the Board decided on Thursday.

"He is a legendary player. His contribution to Indian as well as world cricket is immense. To honour his contribution, the decision to retire number seven has been taken by the BCCI," Shukla told PTI.

Retiring jerseys of the greats is a phenomenon in another sports too.

The Chicago Bulls retired the No.23 jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan following his retirement.

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, whose international career coincided with Dhoni's, was among the first ones to demand for the No.7 jersey to be retired after the World Cup winning captain's retirement in 2020.

Both Karthik and Dhoni happened to play in that ill-fated World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

"Hope the BCCI retires the No.7 jersey in white ball cricket," Karthik had posted back then.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M S Dhoni No.7 jersey BCCI Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp