Pakistan Cricket Board says it has signed hosting rights agreement of 2025 Champions Trophy with ICC

The biggest challenge surrounding Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy remains whether the Indian government would allow its team to travel to Pakistan for its matches.

Pakistan Cricket Board. (Photo | The Real PCB X)

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said it signed the hosting rights agreement of the 2025 Champions Trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.

The agreement for the 2025 mega event was signed by Zaka Ashraf who heads the Cricket Management Committee running the PCB affairs at the moment.

"Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters," the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996 -- the ODI World Cup.

Pakistan was guaranteed to host the 2009 Champions Trophy and also matches of the 2011 World Cup at home but the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team in March 2009 in Lahore led to both events being moved from the country due to security concerns.

The PCB had to agree to a hybrid model of the Asia Cup in August-September and share matches with Sri Lanka after the BCCI said its team would not play in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Pakistan did host the 2008 Asia Cup in its entirety and that was the last time India played in Pakistan.

The PCB said in a statement that it has already conveyed to the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.

"The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy," the PCB statement added.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies' cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Another logistical problem facing the PCB would be to get its existing international venues renovated and ready for the matches of the mega event.

Presently, only Karachi, Lahore and Multan have stadiums capable of hosting Champions Trophy games.

