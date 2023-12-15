Home Sport Cricket

SKY smashes century as India draw series

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit 56-ball 100 against Proteas on Thursday | afp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the lead up to the South Africa tour, the discussions in Indian cricket had been around reflecting on World Cup final loss and way forward. Among the talking points where the future of the T20I set up and whether India needs Rohit Sharma the captain back, especially with Hardik Pandya’s injury, despite Suryakumar Yadav leading the team to a home series win against Australia.

Whether he will continue as captain or not is still a long way off, but SKY has shown that he can step up and lead from the front. Thursday was yet another example of it as the Mumbaikar smashed a century of 56 balls to help India post 201/7 against South Africa in the final T20I in Johannesburg. In reply, SA were all out for 95 runs with Kuldeep Yadav taking a fifer.

Put into bat first, India lost Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma early but SKY, with support of Yashasvi Jaiswal, turned the tide in no time. 

Brief scores: India 201/7 in 20 ovs (Yadav 100, Jaiswal 60) bt SA 95 in 13.5 ovs (Kuldeep 5/17) .

