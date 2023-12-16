Home Sport Cricket

India thrash England by 347 runs in one-off women's Test

India didn't enforce the follow-on and batted again before declaring their second innings at 186 for 6, setting a tall 479 target in front of England.

Published: 16th December 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

ndian players wait for a DRS decision during the third day of the one-off Test cricket match between India and England. (Photo | PTI)

ndian players wait for a DRS decision during the third day of the one-off Test cricket match between India and England. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India beat England by a massive 347 runs in the one-off women's Test here on Saturday.

India made a huge 428 in the first innings before bundling out England 136.

India didn't enforce the follow-on and batted again before declaring their second innings at 186 for 6, setting a tall 479 target in front of England.

But the Indian bowlers ruled the roost again, bowling out England for 131 in their second innings in the first session of the third day to secure the big victory.

Deepti Sharma, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, was the tormentor again returning with figures of 4/32 in England's second essay.

Brief Scores: India: 428 & 186 for 6 declared in 42 overs beat England: 136 & 131 all out in 27.3 overs (Heather Knight 21; Deepti Sharma 4/32, Pooja Vastrakar 3/23) by 347 runs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian England women's Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp