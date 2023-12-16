Home Sport Cricket

Pravin puts TN on top 

Offie R Pravin’s 5 for 14 propelled Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 104 runs over Bihar on Day 1 of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 Elite Group B match.

Published: 16th December 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 05:41 AM

Cricket stadium

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Offie R Pravin’s 5 for 14 propelled Tamil Nadu to bag a lead of 104 runs over Bihar on Day 1 of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 Elite Group B match in Patna. Pravins’ effort helped the visitors bundle out Bihar for a paltry 74.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were 178 for 7 at stumps.

Brief scores: Bihar 74 in 34.2 ovs (R Pravin 5/14) vs TN 178/7 in 55 ovs (KTA Madhava Prasad 35, C Andre Siddarth 86 batting; Anup Kumar 4/44, Satyam Kumar 3/52).

Tamil Nadu women win
Tamil Nadu defeated Manipur by six wickets in the BCCI Women U-23 T20 Group B league round match. Brief scores: Manipur 81/7 in 20 ovs (SB Keerthana 4/11) lost to TN 82/4 in 14.2 ovs.

National racing
The MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 is set for a grand and thrilling finish as the Madras International Circuit hosts the fourth and final round on December 16-17 with a compact card of seven races across six categories. 

