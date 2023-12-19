Bidding war for imports likely

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: EVERY TIME a mini auction comes along in the Indian Premier League, the pattern has been similar. Unless there is a star India international going under the hammer, more often than not, it’s been the overseas all-rounders who have had a big payday. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, the list goes on.

As the ten teams get ready to fill the gaps in the squad in the auction that is set to happen in Dubai on Tuesday, the picture seems a little different. Most teams have their captains set, unless there is some last-minute trade or change of guard, their core players remain the same, have the top-order set even as they look for an upgrade, and will look to fill a role or two in the auction while trying to get hold of some exciting uncapped talents in the country. Add the player pool that is available and the Impact Player rule, unlike the past, it will be the overseas fast bowlers who are expected to make the franchises break the bank.

For starters, Mitchell Starc, who has played in the IPL only twice with the last time being 2015, is back in the pool and has expressed his interest to play with the T20 World Cup around the corner. Then there is Gerald Coetzee, who has created a buzz with his energy and imposing performance during the ODI World Cup. Add the likes of Harry Brook, Travis Head and Pat Cummins into the mix, these are the players who are expected to go for big money in the auction.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan feels so as well. “I think Starc alongside Cummins, Hazlewood, and probably Coetzee as overseas bowlers will be the most sought-after,” said Morgan, who is an expert with Jio Cinema. “When you look at the big-paying overseas players in auctions over the years, the majority of the time it is genuine all-rounders and a lot of it is based on supply and demand. Depending on which order they come out in the auction will most likely determine who goes for the most.

“When you look at the teams coming into auction, the top-order is pretty much already fulfilled. So in that regard, I don’t see many of the batters going for huge amounts of money. Obviously, Harry Brook is going to be in there, but the way most sides are set up, you’d imagine them going for the bowlers primarily because sides need pace bowlers more than, say, wrist spinners and mystery spinners,” added Morgan.

While the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain is on point, the other determining factor is the availability. Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of the season, which is likely to begin on March 22 while some of the England players could miss games due to international commitments as well.

However, the bottom line will be what teams are looking for. Royal Challengers Bangalore are keen to add to their bowling arsenal, having released Wanindu Hasaranga and Hazlewood. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will be looking at the likes of Manish Pandey as they would be keen on fulfilling the role Ambati Rayudu was playing. They will also have their eyes on Shahrukh Khan, the local lad who was almost signed by CSK in the last auction, and Shardul Thakur, who has been released by KKR. Delhi Capitals will be looking to strengthen the middle-order with Indian batters and someone like Sameer Rizvi could be on their radar.

Gujarat Titans, who traded Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians, will be looking for an injury-free overseas pacer and batter. They also have the purse to go after the player they want. MI could seek the services of Hasaranga, for spin is one of their weak links while Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders would have their eyes on Coetzee and Rachin Ravindra. Do not be surprised if some of the aforementioned names end up at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Among uncapped players, the likes of Ashutosh Sharma, Manav Suthar, Swastik Chhikara, and G Ajitesh could be on the radar of the franchises too.

All said and done, auctions will always have a sense of unpredictability and chaos and that is what makes it more interesting for the fans as well as the teams. Tuesday is expected to be no different.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

