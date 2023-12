Sai Kishore to lead TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Sai Kishore has been named as the captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Middle-order batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul will act as deputy for Sai Kishore. Kuldeep Sen has been named as the 16th member of the squad.

Tamil Nadu will kick off their 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign against Gujarat in Valsad on January 5. Squad: R Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vc), Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, S Lokeshwar, S Ajith Ram, B Sachin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Vimal Khumar, Trilok Nag.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: R Sai Kishore has been named as the captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Middle-order batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul will act as deputy for Sai Kishore. Kuldeep Sen has been named as the 16th member of the squad. Tamil Nadu will kick off their 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign against Gujarat in Valsad on January 5. Squad: R Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vc), Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, S Lokeshwar, S Ajith Ram, B Sachin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Vimal Khumar, Trilok Nag. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });