Official debuts, cheeky nicknames & lifetime memories: Ex-Indian players remember 1984 series vs Aus

MUMBAI: The last time Australian women toured India for a Test series, none of the players from current playing squads from both sides were even born. The colour Television was a luxury in the host country and the internet years were so far away.

The times were changing, and so was women's cricket. After playing a six-match Test series against West Indies in 1976, Shantha Rangaswamy-led side was ready to play a home series against the World Champions Australia in 1984.

Nilima Joglekar, who officially made her debut against Australia remembers it all too well. "We playd against England earlier, and at that time we thought we were making our international debuts but later we found out that those Tests were counted as unofficial because England sent their junior team. I remember I scored 50 on my debut.

At that time, myself, Vrinda Bhagat, and Anjali Pendharkar had made our debuts, but it didn't count. So when we faced Australia, we made our official debuts. Australia were a really good side with a lot of experience and we were just starting to take baby steps in international cricket," Joglekar told this daily.

Gargi Banerjee, who also made a debut alongside Joglekar echoed the same sentiments. "Well before the debut against Australia, we played a series of Tests against England. I remember in all those fixtures except one Test, I scored 50s, but unfortunately, these series counted as unofficial," she says.

The debutants dusted themselves off and kept working against one of the best cricketing sides. In Delhi, at the then Feroz Shah Kotla (Now Arun Jaitley Stadium) Ground as many as eight Indians and seven Australians eventually made their debuts, including Joglekar and Banerjee.

"On my debut Test against Australia, I remember the first inning I scored 24 but in the second innings I scored 63 runs. And I was very happy to score runs consistently. The teammates were happy and all the seniors were very supportive. I never felt that it was difficult to play against the dominant side," Banerjee recalls. And her efforts at the top in that innings helped India draw the fixture.

At the mention of the third Test in Ahmedabad, Joglekar remembers putting a special request to her captain Shantha during Australia's batting innings.

"We felt like the match was heading towards a draw. So I requested Shantha Rangaswamy, our captain, saying, 'I have never bowled in a Test match, can I bowl?'. She agreed and that's how I bowled against Australia. I was trying to swing the ball. One of the balls went through slips after bouncing in front of the fielder, otherwise, I would have had my first Test wicket as well (laughs). When I was bowling, if I remember correctly, it was Diana Edulji who kept the wickets. They used to call both of us 'jokers' because we used to keep the team environment lively," she added.

With the wicketkeeper also getting the chance to roll the arms it became the first of three instances, where a team has used 11 bowlers in a women's Test innings.

Following the draw in Ahmedabad, the next Test was scheduled at Wankhede. For Joglekar, it was playing at her home ground. "In those days, we rarely used to get the opportunity to play at these big venues. Wankhede was the home ground for the West Zone. So I had a fairly good idea of the wicket.

The ground has a history of being a Test venue. So we were very pleased that we got the chance to represent the country at that venue. We were enthusiastic about that match," she added.

Banerjee had a few blessings as well before heading to the Test in Mumbai and she believes it helped her score runs on the Mumbai track.

"The partnership in the opening slot was my memorable innings with Sandhya Agarwal. It was my dream to play for India on the Mumbai pitch where lots of legendary cricketers played. Before the match I got blessings from the late Salim Durani Sir, he said to me 'You will surely score runs, Beta. The way you have been practising, your technique is good and on this wicket, you will get runs." Banerjee proved the legend right with a half-century in the second innings.

During Australia's second innings, Shubhangi Kulkarni, another player for whom Wankhede was a home ground, got five wickets. Three of those wickets were crafted in Pune, as Joglekar, the wicketkeeper was also part of them.

"When me and Shubhangi batted together, we didn't even have to call. Our understanding was so good that we could bat well together. When she started bowling leg-spin, we had a fantastic understanding right from the state level, and it helped as a keeper and bowler. We didn't have to chat a lot about the plans and we knew exactly what needed to be done as a keeper and a bowler in those situations. And because we played for one state team, we had a strong bond. After I retired, she used to joke that she didn't get a lot of five-wicket hauls because I was not behind the stumps," Joglekar laughs.

Once the series was over, the impressed Australians gave Joglekar a nickname she still remembers — Cheeky Runner. "(because) I used to make everyone run harder in between the wickets. After our final match, they appreciated my game and literally picked me up on their shoulders and I feel that was like a lifetime achievement for me given it came from the opposition players. Some of the players even exchanged their playing jerseys after the final Test. We also took a group photograph," she added.

It took 39 years for the next set of Australian cricketers to come to India and play a Test. The players from the previous generations have a truckload of memories associated with the Test series and are eager for the next generation to have the same experiences.

"Through Tests, I learned how I am as a cricketer. This is what I love about Test cricket," Banerjee professes her love for the format.

One can only hope that it doesn't take another 39 years for the next generation of Australian players to tour India and play the highest format of the game.



