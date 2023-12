TN women beat HP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RIDING on Akshara Srinvasan’s 4/11, Tamil Nadu beat Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in the Group-B game of the BCCI U23 Women’s T20 Trophy. Opting to bat first, HP managed to get to 90/7 in 20 overs, thanks to SM Singh’s 28. In reply, TN chased down the score with three wickets to spare. However, on Net Run Rate, HP advanced to knockouts.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 90/7 in 20 ovs (SM Singh 28, Akshara Srinvasan 4/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 93/7 16.3 ovs (Eloksi Arun 35, Sonal Thakur 4/21).

Hemchudeshan takes six

Skipper J Hemchudeshan took six wickets as Tamil Nadu dismissed Odisha for 72 within the first session on Day One of the Vijay Merchant Trophy clash. In reply, Tamil Nadu made 215 in 55.5 overs with D Deepesh top-scoring for them (75).

Brief scores: Odisha 72 in 30.4 ovs (Ashim Barad 30, J Hemchudeshan 6/33, BK Kishore 3/0) vs TN 215 in 55.5 ovs (V Shavin 38, D Deepesh 75, Abhineet Patnaik 4/51, Bishal Prasad 4/40).

