Dhoni set to begin net practice in ten days: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Even as the IPL 2024 auction is over, the bigger question for the Chennai Super Kings fans was about the fitness of their captain MS Dhoni and whether he will be ready in time for the upcoming season. On Saturday, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Dhoni is doing well and is likely to start net practice in another ten days. "He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he’ll start working in the nets also," said Viswanathan while speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Junior Super Kings inter-school tournament.

Dhoni, who led the Super Kings to their fifth title in the 2023 season, had to undergo a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital in June and has since been in recovery and rehab. While Dhoni is expected to start training in the nets early January, CSK are planning to begin their preparations for the upcoming season with a camp in the first week of March in Chennai. "We are planning for a camp somewhere by the first week of March. The IPL season is likely to start by 22nd of March. So, we will have our first camp by the first week in Chennai," he said.

While there have been murmurs about whether the 2024 IPL season will be split between India and another country because of the general elections, the BCCI has said that it might not be the case and the schedule is to be finalised once the dates for the polls are announced. Viswanathan, too, said that the teams have not been informed about the change in venue. "They have not informed us anything about the split schedule. What they have said is that we should be prepared to play IPL in India, this is what we got to hear from them during the auction," he said.

In the recently concluded IPL auction CSK signed New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 8.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore) and Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs 20 lakh) and the team management is happy about it. "I would say we pretty much got all of our targets. We were planning for Daryl Mitchell. We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the side boundary. These were our thoughts but we were not sure whether we would be able to get them. Luckily, it turned out to be a good auction for us this time," he said.

When asked about the high prices the auction witnessed, especially for overseas pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Kasi said that the trend has been the same in mini auctions. "If the purse of franchisees are quite high, it is always a possibility that some of them will get a good bid. Like what happened to (Ben) Stokes last year. They may target a certain type of player who will be needed for that franchise. Whether it’s going to be good or bad is not the question. The kind of performances Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have had…I don’t think any other franchise would have taken a second thought before deciding on the price they are going to pay. They are also confident that these guys can definitely perform.”

