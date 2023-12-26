TNCA colts impress in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNCA junior colts B team (selected from 5th Division TNCA League Teams), led by V Ranjith Kumar, that toured Hyderabad from December 10-22 performed well, winning three of the six one-dayers before finishing the multi-day game in a draw.

They lost the lone T20 against CB. The opponents included India Cements, Budding Star, CB, HCA, HCA Academy Jr. and Kanhustle XI.

S Muthu Vasanthavel took three-fers, a four-fer and scored an unbeaten half-century, playing a cruical role for the TNCA junior Colts B team.

Brief scores: India Cements 256 in 42.2 ovs (Aditya 67, MS Karthikeya 60, A Aashuthosh 4/5) lost to TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ 261/4 in 41.1 ovs (N Aakash Sharma 74); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ 162 in 37.3 ovs (N Aakaash Sharma 47, Rishiket Sisodia 3/8) lost to Budding Star 163/1 in 24.4 ovs (K Prajwal 83 n.o); Kanhustle XI 168 in 34.5 overs (Raghava 60, S Muthu Vasanthavel 3/35, A Aashuthosh 3/21) lost to TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ 173/7 in 34.2 ovs (S Dhanish Kumar 34, Sahith 3/44); TNCA Colts Jr. ’B’ 179 in 47.1 ovs (Sai Chandra 3 for 28) bt HCA 73 in 23.1 ovs (S Muthu Vasanthavel 4/22); TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ – 232/9 in 50 ovs (S Dhanish Kumar 89, Anuz Yadav 5/43) lost to BCA XI 237/3 in 38.5 ovs (Varun 102 not out, A Anurag 82 n.o); HCA Academy Jr. 287/9 in 50 ovs (Vikas Gupta 91) bt TNCA Colts Jr. ‘B’ 230 in 41.1 ovs (D. Jobin Raj 81, V. Ranjith Kumar 59); CB 286 in 73.4 ovs (Anudeep Javajji 78, Syed Mohd Hussain 72, S Muthu Vasanthavel 3/47, G Rajaguhan 3/64) drew with TNCA Jr.Colts ‘B’ 345/5 in 90 ovs (N Aakaash Sharma 102, D Jobin Raj 80, V Ranjith Kumar 72 n.o); CB 174 in 19.5 ovs (Avanish Aravelly 46, K. Kesavan 4/33) bt TNCA Colts Jr.’B’ 165/8 in 20 ovs (M Arjun 39, S Muthu Vasanthavel 56 n.o, Ritvik 3/32).

