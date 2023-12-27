Finish Line: Good year with final twists for Indian cricket

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the evening of October 7, less than 24 hours before India's first match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup against Australia, Rohit Sharma was at the ground floor press conference room of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As with every media interaction that involves Rohit, that one, too, was candid and interesting.

However, it had its share of intense moments. When asked about his quest to win an ODI WC, the one white-ball trophy Rohit has not won as a cricketer, things got real. The Indian captain's desire to win was unmistakable as he spoke about the "desperation" to get his hands on the trophy, while trying to be pragmatic as he kept talking. And as he often does, Rohit ended the answer with "but yeah, it will be nice to win a World Cup," making most people in the room smile. It was the kind of 'but' phrase that one uses at the end of a vulnerable conversation with a friend just to ease out the mood.

Over the next 42 days, Rohit and his teammates seemed invincible to an extent where comparisons were made to the Chicago Bulls' last dance in the 1997-98 NBA season. The planning, the change of guard — Rohit as captain and Rahul Dravid as head coach — that was made in the BCCI's pursuit to end the trophy drought, the ensemble they put together despite the multiple injuries to key players, all fell in place as India were on their way to write a fairytale script of winning a home WC. However, sport seldom works that way. Australia turned up at the final, and spoiled the party, silencing a billion fans. Another ICC event ended in a heartbreak for India. In a country where careers are made or broken from WC to WC, this particular one would sting for the longest time.

However, as 2023 comes to an end, looking back, the year was not all that bad for Indian cricket. Test series win against Australia, reaching the final of World Test Championship, dominating run to the ODI WC final, and smooth transition in the shortest and the longest format, the Men in Blue had a kind of year most teams would take it with eyes closed.

The trophies might not be there, but the consistency they showed on the field is a result of the process that is in place. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani feels so as well. "We played a brand of cricket which I like and I'm quite excited about what's the future for us. If this is the way India are going to play going forward, I think it's all in the right direction. Even the younger boys are playing like that, which is great to see. Unfortunately, the finals didn't go our way, but it was fabulous to see Mohammed Shami and others bowled, the way we batted, Virat Kohli and Rohit at the top, taking the game on. A lot of things are going ahead and for the future," Badani told this daily.

The consistency and the brand of cricket apart, the one thing that stood out the most is the way the younger players who came into the national team looked at home. The likes of Yashasvi Jasiwal, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and B Sai Sudharsan had to fill in the shoes of some big names and they have made the transition look seamless. Jaiswal scored a century on Test debut, Rinku held his own, finishing tense T20I matches, Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan seemed solid at the top.

Badani believes that the Indian Premier League has had a significant role in making this happen. "The transition is a lot easier because of the IPL. When you are sitting with all the big boys, you're chatting with them, they become your friends, you're picking their brains, you're learning new things all the time. IPL also has its own pressures and expectations. So when you're playing for the national side after that, it's a lot easier. It wasn't the case for us when we played. I mean, you are playing Ranji Trophy to straight up, you are playing for India. It was a massive gap to bridge. Now, it's seamless," says the former Tamil Nadu captain.

Smooth transition without a senior ICC trophy to show pretty much sums up the year for India women as well. They had the biggest of the years at the global stage — winning the inaugural U19 T20 WC, the advent of Women's Premier League and the market it has generated, reaching yet another T20WC semifinal, historic Test wins against England and Australia at home, the list just goes on.

Newly-appointed head coach Amol Muzumdar, along with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, has kicked off his tenure in such a fashion that the road ahead looks well-lit. What also helps is that talents are being scouted by WPL franchises, the likes of Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil and Shubha Satheesh made it to the national team and Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar are coming of age.

In a video shared by the BCCI, all Kaur had to say when asked about back-to-back Test wins was "Oh my god" with a wide smile on her face. "I think this has been the best environment that I have seen (in the Indian team). I have been playing for so many years, I know we have won many matches and tournaments, but what we are enjoying now, the brand of cricket we are playing, I have never experienced all these years," she would add, crediting the support staff. With two big years ahead of them — a T20 WC in September 2024 and a home ODI WC in 2025 — Kaur and Muzumdar would want to maintain the consistency and the dressing room environment the captain spoke about, ensuring that the players are in a space to give their best.

As 2024 dawns upon us, the focus has shifted to the T20 format for both the teams, even as the men are trying to win a Test series in South Africa. On the eve of the Boxing Test in Centurion, Rohit, in his first media interaction since November 18, was, once again, asked about the "desperation" to prove a point; to win the T20 WC that is to be played in West Indies and United States next year amidst reports that the 36-year-old, who hasn't played a T20I since the 2022 WC, might return and lead the team again. "Everyone has the desperation to play cricket, do well in every chance they get, I know what you are trying to ask, you will get the answers," said Rohit like his typical self.

India men only have three T20Is against Afghanistan and the IPL before T20 WC, and Badani feels that now is the time for the selectors and team management to make it clear to the players about the role and availability for the global event. "I'm sure the Indian selectors and the management have a few players in mind already. It's a case of the support staff, be the coach or even the selectors start having conversations and defining roles. What is expected of a certain player? Player A, B and C, what is it that I want? You give them time to prepare and come ready for the World Cup. That preparation has to happen now. If you don't (and) just let them play the IPL and then you regroup after that and then you say 'let's go win the World Cup', No. It will have to happen now," he says.

With two T20 WCs to play for, whether India will go on and win it, only time will tell. What one can say now for sure is that the next generation looks ready. They are giving hope and the promise of a better 2024 for Indian cricket.

Over the next 42 days, Rohit and his teammates seemed invincible to an extent where comparisons were made to the Chicago Bulls' last dance in the 1997-98 NBA season. The planning, the change of guard — Rohit as captain and Rahul Dravid as head coach — that was made in the BCCI's pursuit to end the trophy drought, the ensemble they put together despite the multiple injuries to key players, all fell in place as India were on their way to write a fairytale script of winning a home WC. However, sport seldom works that way. Australia turned up at the final, and spoiled the party, silencing a billion fans. Another ICC event ended in a heartbreak for India. In a country where careers are made or broken from WC to WC, this particular one would sting for the longest time. However, as 2023 comes to an end, looking back, the year was not all that bad for Indian cricket. 