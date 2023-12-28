Elgar out for 185, Jansen reaches 72 as South Africa extends lead to 147 runs over India

By Associated Press

CENTURION: Marco Jansen scored a career-best 72 not out as South Africa took a 147-run lead against India in the first innings of the first test on Thursday.

Jansen added 111 runs for the sixth wicket with centurion Dean Elgar, who finally fell for 185 after reaching 140 on Wednesday.

South Africa reached 392-7 in 100 overs at lunch on day three. India was bowled out for 245 on day two.

At the break, Kagiso Rabada (1 not out) was accompanying Jansen at the crease with India staring down the barrel.

Resuming on 256-5, Elgar looked to drive home South Africa's advantageous position. The key was seeing off Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in their opening spells, which Elgar and Jansen managed to do with relative ease.

The duo added 67 runs in the first hour as the Indian pacers leaked runs with the sun coming out on day three.

Elgar crossed the 150-run mark off 228 balls, adding 50 off 102 balls with Jansen. The latter scored seven boundaries to reach his second test half-century off 70 balls.

Their 100-run partnership came off 169 balls as South Africa's lead crossed 100 in the extended morning session.

India took the new ball when it became available, but there wasn't much coming from its pacers.

Ravichandran Ashwin was handed the new ball, surprisingly, but the fielders didn't back him up. There were two chances spilled off his bowling in the second hour's play.

The breakthrough finally came as Elgar gloved one down leg side off Shardul Thakur in the 95th over.

Elgar faced 287 runs and hit 28 fours in his knock.

Ashwin also managed to pick a wicket going into the lunch break, with Gerald Coetzee chipping to mid-off for 19 runs.

On day one, Rabada's 5-59 had pegged India back before Lokesh Rahul's eighth test hundred propped them back. Elgar's hundred on day two put South Africa ahead in the match.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CENTURION: Marco Jansen scored a career-best 72 not out as South Africa took a 147-run lead against India in the first innings of the first test on Thursday. Jansen added 111 runs for the sixth wicket with centurion Dean Elgar, who finally fell for 185 after reaching 140 on Wednesday. South Africa reached 392-7 in 100 overs at lunch on day three. India was bowled out for 245 on day two. At the break, Kagiso Rabada (1 not out) was accompanying Jansen at the crease with India staring down the barrel.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Resuming on 256-5, Elgar looked to drive home South Africa's advantageous position. The key was seeing off Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in their opening spells, which Elgar and Jansen managed to do with relative ease. The duo added 67 runs in the first hour as the Indian pacers leaked runs with the sun coming out on day three. Elgar crossed the 150-run mark off 228 balls, adding 50 off 102 balls with Jansen. The latter scored seven boundaries to reach his second test half-century off 70 balls. Their 100-run partnership came off 169 balls as South Africa's lead crossed 100 in the extended morning session. India took the new ball when it became available, but there wasn't much coming from its pacers. Ravichandran Ashwin was handed the new ball, surprisingly, but the fielders didn't back him up. There were two chances spilled off his bowling in the second hour's play. The breakthrough finally came as Elgar gloved one down leg side off Shardul Thakur in the 95th over. Elgar faced 287 runs and hit 28 fours in his knock. Ashwin also managed to pick a wicket going into the lunch break, with Gerald Coetzee chipping to mid-off for 19 runs. On day one, Rabada's 5-59 had pegged India back before Lokesh Rahul's eighth test hundred propped them back. Elgar's hundred on day two put South Africa ahead in the match. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp