Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry help Australia chase down 283 to defeat India in first ODI

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 148-run partnership between Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry helped Australia defeat India by six wickets in the first Women's One-day International here on Thursday.

Set a winning target of 283, Litchfield (78 off 89 balls) and Perry (75 off 72 balls) scored fine half-centuries before veteran allrounder Beth Mooney (42) and Tahlia McGrath (68 not out) made the task look easy.

Earlier, India's middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored quick half-centuries, and shared a 68-run partnership, to help the hosts post 282/8 in the first of their three WODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rodrigues scored 82 off 77 deliveries, while Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 off just 46 balls.

Opener Yastika Bhatia (49) was the other notable contributor for the hosts.

Brief scores: India Women 282 for 8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 82, Pooja Vastrakar 62 not out; Georgia Wareham 2/55, Ashleigh Gardner 2/63).

Australia Women 285 for 4 in 46.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 75, Phoebe Litchfield 78; Beth Mooney 42, Tahlia McGrath 68 not out).

