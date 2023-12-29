Home Sport Cricket

Dean Elgar named South Africa captain for farewell Test against India

Dean Elgar

South Africa's Dean Elgar plays a shot on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CENTURION: Dean Elgar, who will retire at the end of the ongoing Test series against India, will lead the South African team in the final game of the two-match series in place of injured Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma has been ruled out of the final Test of the series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said after the conclusion of the first game here on Thursday.

Bavuma sustained an injury while fielding on Day 1 of the Test match and as a result, played no further part in the game after scans revealed a hamstring strain.

In his absence, Elgar will captain the side in the final match of his international career, having announced his decision to retire before the series.

After Bavuma went off the field during the first Test, Elgar assumed the role of the captain in South Africa's win by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSport Park.

Elgar was named the Player of the Match for his fine century in the opening Test.

Zubayr Hamza will replace Bavuma in the squad for the final Test to be played in the at Cape Town from January 3.

Elgar is no stranger to captaincy, having led the Proteas in the past, including the last time India visited South Africa for a Test series.

After going 1-0 down in 2021-22, the opener led by example to complete a comeback 2-1 victory.

