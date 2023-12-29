Home Sport Cricket

India fined for slow over-rate, docked two WTC points after 1st Test against South Africa

India lost inside three days in an abject surrender to the South African side, suffering the heaviest defeat in the African nation by an innings and 32 runs in the first of the two Tests.

Published: 29th December 2023 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer during the first test match against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. (Photo | BCCI X)

By PTI

DUBAI: India's heaviest defeat in South Africa in the first Test at Centurion came along with a fine of 10 per cent of their match fees and Rohit Sharma's team being docked two crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

"Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a release on Friday.

As per the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is in context to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time.

Additionally, one point per each over short is docked by the ICC for its WTC, which means India lost two points.

"India captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.

Following the defeat at Centurion, India also slipped from the top spot to the second in the WTC points table as Australia now occupy the No.1 position.

