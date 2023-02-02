Home Sport Cricket

India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1 

Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill's (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

India's Arshdeep Singh with his teammates celebrates the wicket of New Zeland's Devon Conway during the third T20 cricket match.

India's Arshdeep Singh with his teammates celebrates the wicket of New Zeland's Devon Conway during the third T20 cricket match. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AhmedaAHMEDABAD: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill's (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 35.

Hardik Pandya grabbed four wickets for 16 runs while Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 234 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 126 not out, Rahul Tripathi 44, Hardik Pandya 30; Daryl Mitchell 1/6).

New Zealand: 66 all out in 12.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 35; Hardik Pandya 4/16).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20I Cricket India New Zealand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp