India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1 

By PTI

AhmedaAHMEDABAD: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill's (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 35.

Hardik Pandya grabbed four wickets for 16 runs while Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 234 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 126 not out, Rahul Tripathi 44, Hardik Pandya 30; Daryl Mitchell 1/6).

New Zealand: 66 all out in 12.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 35; Hardik Pandya 4/16).

AhmedaAHMEDABAD: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday. Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill's (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 35. Hardik Pandya grabbed four wickets for 16 runs while Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik took two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: India: 234 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 126 not out, Rahul Tripathi 44, Hardik Pandya 30; Daryl Mitchell 1/6). New Zealand: 66 all out in 12.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 35; Hardik Pandya 4/16).