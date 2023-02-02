India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in 3rd T20I, clinch series 2-1
Electing to bat, India posted a massive 234 for 4, riding on Shubman Gill's (126 not out) maiden T20I ton, and then shot New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs.
AhmedaAHMEDABAD: India beat New Zealand by 168 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1 here on Wednesday.
Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 35.
Hardik Pandya grabbed four wickets for 16 runs while Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik took two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores: India: 234 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 126 not out, Rahul Tripathi 44, Hardik Pandya 30; Daryl Mitchell 1/6).
New Zealand: 66 all out in 12.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 35; Hardik Pandya 4/16).