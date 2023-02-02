Home Sport Cricket

Vihari bats left-handed, helps Andhra reach 379; MP slumps to 144 for 4 

Shinde reached his ton off 254 balls even as Bhui kept going to frustrate the home team's bowling attack.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari.

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

INDORE: In an act of bravery, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari batted left-handed and defied the speedy Avesh Khan to add 26 runs for the 10th wicket to help the team reach 379 against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Wednesday.

Andhra then reduced the defending champions to 144 for 4 at stumps to seize control of the match.

Resuming at the overnight score of 262 for 2, things did not go Andhra's way as the hard-working MP bowlers hit back after toiling hard during the massive 251-run stand between Ricky Bhui (149) and Karan Shinde (110).

Shinde reached his ton off 254 balls even as Bhui kept going to frustrate the home team's bowling attack.

Medium-pacer Anubhav Agarwal (4 for 72) broke the partnership when he got Shinde to nick one to wicket-keeper Himanshu Mantri with the score at 323.

Five runs later, Bhui's marathon innings ended when he was caught by Saransh Jain in the covers off Agarwal.

The MP bowlers then got into the act and struck at regular intervals to leave Andhra at 353 for 9 when Vihari walked in to bat.

Batting left-handed after injuring his left hand wrist, the Andhra captain managed to hit a couple of boundaries to make sure the team total swelled to 379.

He batted with only one hand. He was dismissed LBW by Jain for 27. He had retired hurt on Tuesday on 16 after being hit by a bouncer from Avesh Khan.

Vihari's brave effort was reminiscent of his heroics in the Sydney Test against Australia in January 2021.

Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Vihari who had a hamstring injury, defied the Aussie bowlers for close to four hours to deny the opposition a win.

Previously, Sunil Gavaskar in a Ranji Trophy match in 1982 vs Karnataka, batted left-handed to counter Raghu Ram Bhat, a left-arm spinner.

England's Joe Root batted left-handed during the first Test against Pakistan last month in Rawalpindi.

In batting-friendly conditions, Root switched to a left-handed mode while batting against right-arm spinner Zahid Mahmood for the first two deliveries of his sixth over. But batting one-handed at No.11 with a broken wrist last happened when West Indies' Malcolm Marshall had injured his left wrist.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh innings got off to a solid start with opening batters Mantri and Yash Dubey putting on 42 runs.

K V Sasikanth (2/37) delivered the first strike for Andhra when he had Dubey caught by C R Gnaneshwar. Fellow opener Mantri was dismissed by Prithvi Raj (1/7).

Shubham Sharma (51) and the in-form Rajat Patidar (20) added 42 runs for the third wicket and looked to be in control. Nitish Kumar Reddy castled Patidar to strike a huge blow for Andhra.

Skipper Aditya Srivastava (20 batting) and Anubhav Agarwal (0) were at the crease when stumps were drawn with MP trailing by 235 runs.

For Andhra, Sasikanth picked up two wickets while Y Prithvi Raj and Nitish Kumar Reddy got a wicket each.

Brief scores: Andhra 379 all out in 127.1 overs (Ricky Bhui 149, Karan Shinde 110, Anubhav Agarwal 4/72) vs Madhya Pradesh 144 for 4 in 41 overs (Shubham Sharma 51).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanuma Vihari Avesh Khan Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy quarterfinal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp