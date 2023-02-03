Home Sport Cricket

India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Sharma turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before joining the police service where he served as the deputy superintendent of police and was on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joginder Sharma. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India medium pacer Joginder Sharma, who bowled the iconic match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 summit clash against Pakistan, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 39-year-old represented India in four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007, picking five wickets. He played domestic cricket for Haryana.

"My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," he said in a message posted on Twitter.

"To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality."

Handed the ball by skipper MS Dhoni in the final over of the inaugural T20 World Cup final, the inexperienced Sharma bowled India to victory, scripting one of the most iconic moments in the history of cricket.

Pakistan were well on course for a famous win with Misbah-ul-Haq reducing the equation to six runs off four balls.

But the Pakistan batter mistimed a scoop shot with Sreesanth completing a simple catch at short fine-leg to help India lift the trophy. However, the final was Sharma's last game for India.

He turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before joining the police service where he served as the deputy superintendent of police and was on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharma added that he will be exploring new opportunities in the game.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment.

"I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life."

He most recently featured in the Legends Cricket League in September last year.

