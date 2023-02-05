IND vs AUS: Comeback man Jadeja ready for Oz challenge

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gripping of the ball in the left hand at the top of the mark. A short glance around to check the field before walking a few steps to release the ball like he has a thread attached to it. Then repeat it all over again five more times, all in a span of a couple of minutes. That is Ravindra Jadeja at his peak.

The last couple of years, however, hasn't been the same for the all-rounder. Multiple injuries, one after another, meant he was constantly missing matches and series, especially in limited overs. But the biggest blow came during the Asia Cup when he injured his knee in an adventure sport. The cost of it was massive. He had to undergo surgery and was forced to skip the T20 World Cup, where India had to figure out their team balance in his absence, and a Test series in Bangladesh.

But, that is all in the past. In 2023, a rejuvenated Jadeja is back and he wants to mean business. The Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu at MA Chidambaram Stadium was a perfect example of it. The Saurashtra skipper started off slow with one wicket to show in 24 overs, but finished in his typical style with a 7/53 in 17.1 overs. An outing at his IPL den was just what the doctor ordered for him. When asked if he was ready for the Australia challenge after the match, all he had to say was, "Yes, yes, yes. Very much."

While Jadeja joined the team to roll his arms at Nagpur in the first Test, the road wasn't an easy one. "... the journey to reach here was full of ups and downs," Jadeja told BCCI.tv. "Because if you are not playing cricket for five months, it becomes very frustrating and obviously, I was eagerly waiting to get fit as soon as possible so that I can go play for India."

Despite the frustration, the time away from the team after the surgery kept the fire in his belly alive to represent India again. "The period after that (surgery) was pretty difficult because you have to continuously do rehab and training. You had thoughts in your head about your fitness. When you saw the matches on TV, like I was watching the World Cup, I wished that I was there. These small things motivate you to speed up the recovery process," he said.

Through this period, Jadeja had all the help he could get at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Even when the NCA was closed on Sundays, the physios and trainers used to come and take care of his knee. "The two months after the injury were especially tough because I couldn't go anywhere, I couldn't walk properly. That was a pretty critical time and there my family and friends stood by my side. Whenever I said I was in pain, they (NCA trainers) used to tell me 'Do it for the country, not for yourself'. So that motivated me and I was very happy that they were very serious about my knee and they wanted me to be fit as quickly as possible so that I can go back and play for the team."

Now, all that is behind him. As the series gets underway on February 9, Jadeja will be a part of one the strongest spin trios with his partner-in-crime R Ashwin and fellow left-arm spinner Axar Patel. While the Australians are preparing for the threat Ashwin poses at Alur, Jadeja, at his full fitness, could be as lethal as anyone. And Thursday, he is going to be ready for them.

