Cricket is my first love: Trisha Gongadi

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Women’s U-19 team’s triumph at the World Cup was a moment of national pride, and Trisha Gongadi’s 24 runs were a key factor in securing their victory. Hailing from Bhadrachalam and now residing in Hyderabad, the talented batswoman has inspired many to chase their dreams. In a tête-atête, CE hears from 17-year old Trisha about her journey in the sport.

What inspired you to take up cricket?

I began playing cricket at the age of two, all thanks to my dad who encouraged me to practise despite all odds in my hometown Bhadrachalam. My dad used to buy me any snack I asked for when I played the game. It was what you may call a bribe (laughs). When I moved to Hyderabad at the age of eight and joined St John’s Cricket Academy, I was inspired by the girls who came for training there. I realised I am playing cricket for a reason, it was not just because my dad was asking me to. It was becoming my life and passion. Since then, I continued to strive.

Do you remember the first time you picked up a bat?

Honestly, I don’t remember. I was too young then. I only have a recollection of my dad throwing the ball towards me, and I would just hit it with the bat he gave me.

How did it feel to be a part of such a big win at the World Cup?

It was amazing, my first World Cup and I was a part of it, which means a lot. I’m very happy.

Can you tell us about your daily routine?

I am currently training with Coach Beyond and my coach is R Sridhar. We start the day with a general session at 8:30 am — then I have special coaching at 1 pm. In the evenings, I go to the gym at the coaching centre to stay fit. I practise for eight hours every day.

Do you follow a specific diet?

For breakfast, I have fruits and eggs or overnight oats. For lunch, I have veggies, oats, and bread. Dinner is mostly soups. Although there are times when I crave certain foods, I remind myself to stick to the diet.

Who is your inspiration in the world of cricket?

Mithali Raj is my inspiration in women’s cricket, but my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni.

How has your dad played a major role in your cricket journey?

My dad has been instrumental in my love for cricket. He encouraged me to play at a young age and has always been supportive, as has my mother. If I am playing cricket today, it’s all thanks to my dad.

How do you feel about the way women cricketers are treated in the country?

There have been policy changes, especially with regard to match fees and other aspects. The respect for women cricketers has increased, but there is still room for improvement, I hope someday we will be equal.

Have you ever felt like giving up?

Some days I feel like taking a break, but the support from my fans keeps me going.I get motivated by their encouragement.

What message do you have for young girls who look up to you?

Work hard every day. Today won’t come back, so make the most of it.

What are your future goals?

My aim is to play in the senior India World Cup. Currently, I am hoping to join one of the teams for

the IPL.

