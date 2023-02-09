Home Sport Cricket

Jadeja bags 5-47 to skittle out Australia for 177 in first innings of Nagpur Test

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, controversially dropped left-hander Travis Head and gave off-spinner Todd Murphy his international debut.

Published: 09th February 2023 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja(Photo | PTI)

Ravindra Jadeja(Photo | PTI)

By AFP

NAGPUR: Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul on his international return to help bowl out Australia for 177 on Thursday's opening day of the first Test.

Jadeja returned figures of 5-47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets as the Australian innings folded in the final session on a turning Nagpur pitch.

Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) had launched a fightback with their third-wicket 82-run stand after losing openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner early in the day.

Peter Handscomb, who made 31, and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, who hit 36, also put on a partnership of 53 before Ashwin ended Carey's spell to record his 450th Test wicket.

Jadeja's double strike on successive balls soon after lunch rocked the tourists as he sent back Labuschagne and then trapped Matt Renshaw for a first-ball duck.

The left-arm orthodox spinner, back in the Indian side after a knee injury, later bowled Smith with a delivery that went through his bat and pad.

Ashwin and Jadeja kept up the charge to get into the Australian tail when the tourists took tea at 174-8, and added just three runs in the final session.

ALSO READ | Ashwin curious to know what his 'duplicate' is bowling to Australians at nets

Earlier, seamer Mohammed Siraj struck on his first ball to get Khawaja trapped lbw for one with a delivery that swung in to the left-hander, after the tourists elected to bat at the start of the four-match series.

An appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision, much to the delight of coach Rahul Dravid, who pumped his fists in the pavilion.

Mohammed Shami raised the noise in the next over when the seamer bowled the left-handed Warner for one, coming around the wicket to send the off-stump cartwheeling.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, controversially dropped left-hander Travis Head and gave off-spinner Todd Murphy his international debut.

Rohit Sharma's India handed Test caps to Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja India Australia India-Australia Nagpur Test
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp