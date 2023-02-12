Home Sport Cricket

Ind vs Aus third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

There are certain BCCI parameters that one needs to fit in in order to host the match. No competitive game has been played on this ground and also the outfield isn't ready, says a senior BCCI source.

Published: 12th February 2023 06:48 PM

HPCA stadium, Dharmashala stadium

HPCA stadium (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The third Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 1 to 5 is all set to be shifted to another venue as the relaid outfield is not match ready, according to BCCI sources.

It is understood that BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee visited the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium to inspect the pitch and the outfield. He will submit his report to the top brass of the BCCI for a final call.

Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam are among the venues where the third Test can be shifted to.

"There are certain BCCI parameters that one needs to fit in in order to host the match. No competitive game has been played on this ground and also the outfield isn't ready," a senior BCCI source said.

While 16 days are left for the match to begin, weather in Dharamsala can also play spoilsport as in back-to-back international games there were washouts. The outfield has bald areas and a forecast of rain in the next few days could halt the work under progress.

"We have been told that given a chance we would like to host the game but it's up to the BCCI to decide. The curator's report would be based on parameters," an HPCA source privy to the development said.

A Test in Dharamsala is one of the most awaited matches as that is considered to be a track conducive for pacers and also a destination ideal for cricket tourism.

A BCCI team also inspected the venue a few weeks back. The likely shifting of the venue out of Dharamsala will disappoint thousands of fans longing for a world-class Test match there.

