T20 World Cup 2023: Proud of the resolve we have shown as a couple, says Lea Tahuhu

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CAPE TOWN: Lea Tahuhu didn’t become a professional cricketer until she was 25. In fact, she couldn’t because of the landscape of the women’s game when she started playing for Canterbury at the age of 18. For six years, five of which were after she made her White Ferns debut, she was working as an administrative assistant in an oil and gas company.

Back then, her days began at 6 AM and finished at 8 at night. In 2015, New Zealand Cricket provided central contracts to women for the first time, and then the WBBL happened. Eventually, in 2016-17, when she started playing for the Melbourne Renegades, Lea took a leap of faith and quit her day job as she could finally make a living off just playing cricket.

Since then, Lea, who is married to her Canterbury and White Ferns teammate Amy Satterthwaite, has gone on to become one of the greatest pacers to have played for New Zealand. Despite the many injuries that have curtailed her career, Lea has the most ODI wickets as an NZ pacer and second-most in T20Is. She has featured in three ODI and as many T20 World Cups — 2023 is her fourth — and has grown into one of the stalwarts of the sport.

And yet, shortly after the home World Cup in 2022, in which she finished as the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker, she found herself and her young family of three — Amy and daughter Grace — in a tricky position. The NZC had not offered contracts to both veteran players - something that came as a shock, not just to them, but to the entire cricketing fraternity. The decision resulted in 35-year-old Amy deciding to retire from international cricket immediately.

“I haven't been given any insight that this was the direction they wanted to go. It was pretty devastating to hear...and it's been an emotional few days to digest it all and comes to term with it," Amy had said at the time.

In the last three years, as a family, they had been through a rollercoaster. In 2020, having just given birth to Grace, Amy had to miss the T20 World Cup. She made her way back to peak fitness and worked her way back into the team later that year, to finish as one of New Zealand’s top performers. The couple had to juggle between international cricket and franchise leagues, with Grace accompanying them everywhere. Things were looking up… Until suddenly, they weren’t.

However, they weren’t bogged down by it. They took it upon themselves to make everything smooth for their family. Lea was playing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred and as luck would have it, she was called upon as an injury replacement during the CWG. She made an immediate impact, showing her class and since then she hasn’t looked back. A WBBL stint with Sydney Thunder followed while Amy became an assistant coach at Adelaide Strikers.

“Yeah, look, no secret, that obviously was quite a challenging time for us when the contracts were announced,” Lea told The New Indian Express ahead of the World Cup. “I think, we put that behind us and continue to work through different things. We obviously both continue to play some franchise cricket. I was able to pick up some games for the Thunder, Amy very successfully moved into some coaching with the Strikers and I've been recalled to the White Ferns. I think the way that we've been able to manage that together is just a testament to the strength that we have as a couple. And the support that we have from friends, family, and teammates, it's been incredible."

“A lot has happened off the field for us in that space of time. Obviously, we have a three-year-old daughter, which is an amazing time. I am just really proud of the way that we've actually been able to juggle the last three years and both of us have played a lot of cricket that we've travelled around the world with Grace and the way that was being able to do that as a family and continue our careers it's just a really, really special thing and I think hopefully it shows the way that a lot of women will be able to continue to do that — have a family and be able to play successfully.”

And on Saturday, both Lea and Amy, once again, showed the world how good they are. Earlier in the day, Amy led Canterbury Magicians to glory at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, winning the Super Smash title in what was her final T20 game as a cricketer. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 376 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.71. Talk about signing off in style at your home ground.

Meanwhile, halfway around the world, Lea made an immediate impact in New Zealand’s first game of the World Cup against Australia at Boland Park in Paarl, dismissing Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner before accounting for Alyssa Healy. They went on to score 173/9 before bundling out the White Ferns for 76, but Lea finished with 3/37, proving again that she is still a vital cog in the New Zealand setup.

That said, Lea still doesn’t have a central contract. She won’t at least until the next season begins. Has the thought of taking up a job outside cricket crossed her mind? She says she hasn’t had the time to think about it with the amount of she has been playing.

“Obviously I've got to weigh that up. I'm now not centrally contracted, I guess. For the past eight months, I haven't really been in New Zealand long enough to be able to even look at starting a job, let alone hold one down because I've probably only been there for a couple of months, since July. That's something that I guess over the next couple of months to think about the future, and what that looks like for me. A lot could develop and change over the course of the next year. You never know when the contract comes out again in July. So, I guess we'll wait and see what happens there.”

While the 32-year-old is pragmatic and wants to take one thing at a time, she says that at some level, she would like to be associated with the sport even in the future after she hangs her boots. “I hope that in some way I always have a hand in cricket whether that's just helping out at the local level or whether that becomes something for professional. You know that sport doesn't last forever, you have to have a backup plan, and not every person who plays professionally has been able to stay involved in the game at a full-time capacity. So, you always know that they will have to be something outside of cricket and you’re prepared for that as you plan it.”

However, Lea is far from finished. The way she has bowled, not just on Saturday, but over the last eight months only shows how much cricket is left in her. And the kind of impact she is having for White Ferns, the pacer could have more than just a central contract with the NZC over the next few months, especially with the Women’s Premier League around the corner.

