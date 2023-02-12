Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup 2023: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in campaign opener

Jemimah Rodrigues led India's fight in the run chase by smashing a fine unbeaten fifty (53 not out off 38)

Published: 12th February 2023 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Radha Yadav with Richa Ghosh and teammates celebrates the wicket of Sidra Ameen during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Pakistan, in Newlands, Cape Town, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI)

By IANS

CAPE TOWN (South Africa): India produced an impressive performance to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Riding on brilliant performances by Bismah Maroof (68 not out off 55) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out off 25), Pakistan posted a competitive total of 149-4 in stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 150, Shafali Verma was partnered by Yastika Bhatia for India at the top with Smriti Mandhana out injured. The duo put on 38 for the opening wicket before Yastike was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal in the final over of the Powerplay.

Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the 10th over when Sidra Amin pulled off a stunning catch close to the ropes to send back Verma. While Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah fought back for a bit, Nashra Sandhu sent back Kaur in the 14th over to give Pakistan a massive boost.

But, Jemimah Rodrigues led India's fight in the run chase by smashing a fine unbeaten fifty (53 not out off 38) and along with Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 20), took India over the victory line in 19 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat first, lost opener Javeria Khan to Deepti Sharma in the second over.

Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali took the attack to Deepti to help Pakistan to 39/1 at the end of the Powerplay, their highest against India in the first six overs in women's T20Is.

However, Radha Yadav struck soon after with the wicket of Muneeba and Pooja Vastrakar sent back Nida Dar for a duck to put India back on top. The in-form Sidra Amin joined Maroof in the middle and the duo put on 25 for the fourth wicket before a freak dismissal saw Amin dismissed by Radha.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2023: Let the show begin

Ayesha Naseem's entry added impetus to Pakistan's innings as she raced off the blocks with some lusty blows. Maroof held one end up as Ayesha charged from the other to lift Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 16th over.

Maroof completed her fifty soon after as the duo put on a partnership that pushed India onto the back foot. The unbeaten 81-run stand helped Pakistan to 149/4 at the end of 20 overs. The last five overs yielded 58 runs as Pakistan gave India a stiff target.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 149-4 in 20 Overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21) lost to India Women 151-3 in 19 Overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53 not out, Richa Ghosh 31 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/15) by 7 wickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp